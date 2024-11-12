Teen driver raced through Peterhead before hitting a lorry and crashing into wall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Teen driver raced through Peterhead before hitting a lorry and crashing into wall

Jay Forsyth pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and a licence at Peterhead Sheriff Court

By Joanne Warnock
Peterhead danger driver Jay Forsyth. Image: Facebook
Peterhead danger driver Jay Forsyth. Image: Facebook

A teen driver raced through Peterhead town centre in the middle of the day before crashing into a lorry and a wall.

A sheriff told Jay Forsyth that he could have easily killed someone but decided against locking him up for his reckless actions.

Peterhead Sheriff Court was told uniformed police spotted Forsyth speeding through the town at around 2pm on July 18 last year.

Forsyth, who was 19 at the time, eventually came to a stop after he hit a tanker and then drove into a wall on Skene Street.

Now aged 20, Forsyth pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and a licence.

Dangerous driving

Two further charges of failing to report an accident and leaving the scene were dropped.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardo told the court that Forsyth had been spotted by police officers out on a mobile patrol.

“They followed him with the intention of stopping the vehicle,” Mrs Cardo said.

“[Forsyth] was accelerating at speed and they saw him turn onto Skene Street.

“As they turned the corner, they saw he had crashed head onto the wall at a 90 degree angle.

Tried to flee from police

“[Forsyth] was in the driver’s seat and he ran off. The front passenger also exited the vehicle and a rear passenger also ran off.”

Mrs Cardo told the court that damage to a lorry tanker was also noted “having been struck by Forsyth’s car”.

Forsyth’s defence solicitor Sam Milligan said his client had a previous record and had been in the care system from an early age, adding: “That has been the catalyst for matters here today.

“However, that is no excuse for the standard of driving exhibited in light of his age.”

Mr Milligan told the court that Forsyth was still under a community payback order and had completed 85 hours of a 185-hour order of unpaid work.

Sheriff David Harvie spoke to Forsyth to highlight that it had been “two o’clock in the afternoon” and he had driven through the town centre, hitting a lorry.

Forsyth interjected and said: “To be fair, the lorry was parked in the middle of the road.”

Stern warning

Sheriff Harvie sternly replied: “You should not have been driving that fast and getting away from the police.

“You hit the lorry – that makes it worse. You hit the lorry in the middle of the road and then hit a wall.

“It is lucky that you did not hit anybody and lucky that you and your two passengers are here today.

“You are kind of matter of fact about it and have noted ‘there is not much to say’.

“You could have killed somebody and you clearly were not in control of the car – does that not give you a pause for thought?

“Custody is very much on my mind.”

Alternative to custody

He disqualified Forsyth, of Duncan Crescent, Peterhead, from driving for 15 months, ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within nine months and placed him under supervision for two years.

Sheriff Harvie warned: “Are you clear that this is a direct alternative to custody? If that order is revoked, that is what will happen.”

He also extended Forsyth’s existing community payback order for three months.

Forsyth was ordered to return to court on January 13 for a review.