Union Street Attic smash and grab: Man and woman appear in court

Two people have appeared in court after a late-night break-in at Union Street clothing store Attic.

A window was smashed in the incident, which police said happened in the early hours of Thursday last week, and items of clothing were taken.

Heather Brodie, 32, and William McKenzie, 41, have been both charged with theft by housebreaking and appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

The pair, from Aberdeen, made no plea and were granted bail. They will appear again at a later date.

Pc Paige Aitchison, of Police Scotland, said: “Incidents like these have an impact on businesses and their livelihood, as well as the wider community.

“We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“We hope this outcome provides reassurance to the members of the public and businesses and would encourage anyone with concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101.”