Crime & Courts Union Street Attic smash and grab: Man and woman appear in court A window was smashed in the incident and items of clothing were taken. By Ewan Cameron November 12 2024, 10:24 am November 12 2024, 10:24 am Share Union Street Attic smash and grab: Man and woman appear in court Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6626255/union-street-attic-break-in-man-and-women-appear-in-court/ Copy Link One of the windows at Attic was smashed during the break-in. Image: DC Thomson. Two people have appeared in court after a late-night break-in at Union Street clothing store Attic. A window was smashed in the incident, which police said happened in the early hours of Thursday last week, and items of clothing were taken. Heather Brodie, 32, and William McKenzie, 41, have been both charged with theft by housebreaking and appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday. A smashed window at the Attic store on Union Street. The pair, from Aberdeen, made no plea and were granted bail. They will appear again at a later date. Pc Paige Aitchison, of Police Scotland, said: “Incidents like these have an impact on businesses and their livelihood, as well as the wider community. “We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. “We hope this outcome provides reassurance to the members of the public and businesses and would encourage anyone with concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101.”