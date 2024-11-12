Environmental campaigners in court to halt two major offshore oil and gas developments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Environmental campaigners in court to halt two major offshore oil and gas developments

Greenpeace and Uplift hope a judge at the Court of Session will overturn the UK government's decision to grant consent for the Rosebank and Jackdaw fields.

By Dave Finlay
Climate activists from Greenpeace and Uplift during a demonstration outside the Scottish Court of Session today. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Climate activists from Greenpeace and Uplift during a demonstration outside the Scottish Court of Session today. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Environmental campaigners have launched a legal challenge seeking to overturn the go-ahead given to two major offshore oil and gas developments.

Greenpeace and Uplift maintain that a UK government decision to grant consent for the Rosebank and Jackdaw fields was unlawful and should be reduced by a judge at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Ruth Crawford KC, senior counsel for Greenpeace, said it was agreed that the decisions were unlawful because “downstream” emissions emitted following the use of fuel were not taken into account in environmental impact statements prepared for the proposed developments.

She told judge Lord Ericht that it was accepted that the court has discretion as to the remedy to correct the unlawfulness.

She said: “Climate change has and will continue to have significant adverse effects on both the environment and on human health. Those effects will occur at local, national and global level.”

Climate activists held a protest on the first day of the Rosebank and Jackdaw judicial review hearing. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The senior counsel told the court that it was accepted that greenhouse gas emissions cause climate change and that there would be emissions from gas and oil from the Jackdaw and Rosebank developments. She submitted that they would be “sizeable and significant”.

The Jackdaw field, off Aberdeen, was capable of producing 6.5% of UK gas production and Rosebank, north west of Shetland, was considered to be the UK’s largest undeveloped oil and gas field with a potential to produce 300 million barrels of oil.

She said there could be no doubt that both would produce substantial amounts and would impact the environment and human health.

The UK has both national and international obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and there was a statutory obligation to achieve net zero by 2050, she said.

Ms Crawford said that if the court refused to reduce the consent decisions for the projects the public would not know about the environmental consequences arising from greenhouse gas emissions from the development of Rosebank and Jackdaw.

Protest outside courtroom

She said: “These matters are matters which should be before the decision maker and which, if my Lord grants reduction, they will be and a properly informed decision which is lawful can be made.”

“The effect should be properly assessed so that public debate can take place on a properly informed basis,” she said.

She said that in the absence of an assessment over emissions present and future generations of the public “may well be entitled to come to the view that the commercial interest of the interest parties prevailed.”

Firms involved in the offshore projects are among interested parties in the judicial action brought by Greenpeace and Uplift.

A demonstration by campaigners took place before proceedings began in court today and legal submissions began with police officers present in the courtroom.
The hearing before Lord Ericht continues and is set down for four days.