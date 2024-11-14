Domestic abuser avoids prison after former partner found ‘covered in blood’ following horrifying home assault

A woman answered the door to police covered in blood after she was brutally assaulted in her own home, a court has heard.

Christopher Reid, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted striking the woman’s head off walls and kitchen units after he flew into a violent rage when she asked him to leave her house.

It was stated that the woman’s young son called the police, who heard him begging them to come and help his mum.

When officers arrived, they found blood covering the woman’s face and spattered across the walls.

A sheriff described Reid’s level of violence during the incident as “shocking”.

Accused flew into rage

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that the couple – who had been in a relationship for more than two years at the time – were at the woman’s home in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen drinking alcohol when the woman’s son came downstairs complaining of having a something in his eyes.

Reid made a comment regarding the woman’s son that she did not like and she immediately asked him to leave the property.

A struggle ensued between the pair and Reid then repeatedly punched the woman in the face and chest.

She then managed to maneuver Reid towards the door, but he overpowered her by grabbing her head and striking it against the door frame.

The woman called for her son to call the police and he arrived to see Reid striking his mother’s head off a wall.

The assault moved to the kitchen where Reid grabbed the woman by the hair and struck her head of the kitchen wall and doorframe around six times.

On a call to police the woman’s son can be heard saying “please, please help”.

As the woman got back to her feet, Reid struck her head once more off a cupboard in the hallway before returning to the living room where he continued to consume alcohol.

When the police arrived, they found the woman highly distressed with blood covering her face.

They also found blood spatters in the kitchen units and the walls in the hallway.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where a laceration to her head had to be closed by glue.

In the dock, Reid pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury.

‘Quite shocking’

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett told the court that as the couple had gotten into the initial argument, the woman had struck his client first causing him to lose a tooth.

“He was reacting to what was done to him,” he said, adding: “But he does accept he could have just left the property.

“Mr Reid has a limited record of previous convictions and nothing of this magnitude.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Reid: “The level of violence here is quite shocking and took place in a domestic setting, which is a serious aggravating factor.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Mann made Reid, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

