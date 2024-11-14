Domestic abuser avoids prison after former partner found ‘covered in blood’ following horrifying home assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Domestic abuser avoids prison after former partner found ‘covered in blood’ following horrifying home assault

When officers arrived, they found blood covering the woman’s face and spattered across the walls.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A woman answered the door to police covered in blood after she was brutally assaulted in her own home, a court has heard.

Christopher Reid, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted striking the woman’s head off walls and kitchen units after he flew into a violent rage when she asked him to leave her house.

It was stated that the woman’s young son called the police, who heard him begging them to come and help his mum.

When officers arrived, they found blood covering the woman’s face and spattered across the walls.

A sheriff described Reid’s level of violence during the incident as “shocking”.

Accused flew into rage

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that the couple – who had been in a relationship for more than two years at the time – were at the woman’s home in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen drinking alcohol when the woman’s son came downstairs complaining of having a something in his eyes.

Reid made a comment regarding the woman’s son that she did not like and she immediately asked him to leave the property.

A struggle ensued between the pair and Reid then repeatedly punched the woman in the face and chest.

She then managed to maneuver Reid towards the door, but he overpowered her by grabbing her head and striking it against the door frame.

The woman called for her son to call the police and he arrived to see Reid striking his mother’s head off a wall.

The assault moved to the kitchen where Reid grabbed the woman by the hair and struck her head of the kitchen wall and doorframe around six times.

On a call to police the woman’s son can be heard saying “please, please help”.

As the woman got back to her feet, Reid struck her head once more off a cupboard in the hallway before returning to the living room where he continued to consume alcohol.

When the police arrived, they found the woman highly distressed with blood covering her face.

They also found blood spatters in the kitchen units and the walls in the hallway.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where a laceration to her head had to be closed by glue.

In the dock, Reid pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury.

‘Quite shocking’

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett told the court that as the couple had gotten into the initial argument, the woman had struck his client first causing him to lose a tooth.

“He was reacting to what was done to him,” he said, adding: “But he does accept he could have just left the property.

“Mr Reid has a limited record of previous convictions and nothing of this magnitude.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Reid: “The level of violence here is quite shocking and took place in a domestic setting, which is a serious aggravating factor.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Mann made Reid, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 