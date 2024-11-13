Masked teenager robbed Elgin drug dealer an knifepoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Masked teenager robbed Elgin drug dealer an knifepoint

A sheriff delivered a stern warning to Jordan Carnegie, 19, after his latest appearance in court.

By David Love
Jordan Carnegie mugged a man in Thunderton Place, Elgin. Image: google Street View/Facebook
A teenager who mugged an Elgin drug dealer has been warned that his young age would soon fail to protect him from a custodial sentence.

Masked Jordan Carnegie, 19, assaulted the man at knifepoint in an Elgin lane and robbed him of his mobile phone – but was caught because his victim recognised his voice.

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Alison Young told the court that Carnegie had agreed to meet the man at TK Maxx at 5pm on February 5 this year but phoned him to say he couldn’t make it.

Then the dealer, who had a bag of cannabis to sell, got another call from an unknown number to meet a buyer in Thunderton Place.

Ms Young said: “He was approached by a man with his hood up and wearing a ski mask so only his eyes were showing and he pulled out a knife, saying ‘give me the bag.’

“[The man] recognised the voice as Jordan Carnegie. Carnegie was pushed away but [the complainer] dropped his mobile phone, which was worth £50, and Jordan Carnegie ran off with it. It was never recovered.”

Sheriff’s warning

Defending, Robert Cruickshank appealed to Sheriff Gary Aitken not to send his client to detention, despite his record.

Last year, Carnegie was ordered to pay an Elgin pubgoer £1,000 compensation after he battered the man’s head repeatedly off the ground and left him so badly injured he had to receive surgery for a fractured and dislocated hip.

Mr Cruickshank said Carnegie had successfully completed an earlier community payback order and added: “Justice could be served by another order as the maximum hours are available to the court.”

Sheriff Aitken imposed 200 hours of unpaid work plus placed Carnegie on two years of social work supervision.

But he warned the teenager: “You have a very short record but it is getting more and more significant and you are getting older.

“The amount of time Mr Cruickshank can use your youth to keep you out of jail is rapidly disappearing.”

 