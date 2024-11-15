Soldier flicked blood over Inverness Airbnb and caused more than £7,000 worth of damage

A soldier flicked his own blood over the walls, carpets, doors and bedding during a destructive fit of rage at an Inverness Airbnb.

Jaq Hodgson also smashed two light fittings and a television in the incident, which caused more than £7,000 worth of damage.

A sheriff called his behaviour “a ridiculously violent display”.

Hodgson, 20, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of vandalising the Hill Street property on June 29 of this year.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that Hodgson was at the holiday home with a woman when an argument broke out.

She said: “The accused then punched one of the hanging lights, causing it to smash.”

The fiscal depute told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that this left Hodgson “bleeding heavily”.

She said: “The accused then started flicking the blood all over the walls around the apartment.”

‘Blood all over the wall’

The woman went upstairs but when she returned she found “blood all over the wall” and the accused “lying on the sofa”.

A television was smashed, as was a second hanging light fitting.

Police turned up and observed damage, including blood staining, the smashed television and water all over the floor.

The damage was estimated to have cost the owner £7,240.

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Hodgson, said her client was serving in the army as a mechanic and is currently based at Leuchars.

She said the argument had erupted when Hodgson and his brother discussed family issues over the phone.

Ms Paterson said her client had experienced adversity in his young life. She explained he had been suffering from mental health problems and had been drinking at the time of the incident.

“He has taken steps to address his alcohol consumption and misuse,” the defence agent said.

‘A ridiculously violent display’

Sheriff MacDonald told Hodgson: “If this is the way that you behave while under the influence of alcohol, it is not wise for you to drink alcohol.

“You clearly could not control your temper this was a ridiculously violent display, albeit towards property.

“This was an appalling way to behave and quite frightening for anybody watching it.”

She fined Hodgson, whose address was given in court papers as Cameron Barracks, Inverness, £840.