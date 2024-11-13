Student dealer foiled after police dog sniffs out £8,500 worth of MDMA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Student dealer foiled after police dog sniffs out £8,500 worth of MDMA

Engineering student Jon Ewen, 21, told police that he had turned to selling drugs to feed his "excessive diet and lifestyle".

By David McPhee
Jon Ewen admitted being concerned in the supply of MDMA. Image: Facebook.
A student who arrived in Aberdeen by bus and was caught in possession of £8,500 worth of MDMA has been warned a prison sentence cannot be ruled out.

Jon Ewen, 21, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being in possession of the stimulant drug, which is similar to ecstasy.

Ewen was stopped by police after they received a tip-off that he had boarded a Megabus from Edinburgh to Aberdeen in possession of the drugs.

As he disembarked from the bus at Aberdeen bus station, a police sniffer dog called Hamish alerted officers that he had scented controlled drugs.

When searched, Ewen was found to have 145g of MDMA, worth an estimated £8,500.

Jon Ewen was caught by police dog Hamish.

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that on the afternoon of May 9 last year, Police Scotland received intelligence that people travelling via Megabus to Aberdeen were in possession of controlled substances.

Officers, along with Hamish, were carrying out routine checks of people travelling to and from the city when the bus arrived at around 7pm.

As Ewen disembarked, Hamish gave an indication that he may be carrying drugs.

Ewen was cautioned and detained for the purposes of a drugs search.

Officers found 11 bags of brown substance, which was found to be MDMA.

He was asked what the brown substance was and Ewen replied it was “Mandy”.

As he was conveyed to Kittybrewster Police Station, Ewen made spontaneous remarks that he had decided to fund his “excessive diet and lifestyle”.

It was also noted that the engineering student appeared remorseful and was concerned it would impact his further education.

In the dock, Ewen pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

Aberdeen Bus Station. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that his client was doing a four-year degree course in Edinburgh at the time of his arrest.

“This appears to be a relatively short chapter of offending in Mr Ewen’s life,” the solicitor said.

“He accepts that his misuse of drugs was clearly one of the main driving forces in his lifestyle at that time.

“That chapter of his life is now closed, and he seems to have settled down and has a much more positive outlook on life.

“He will be a useful member of society once he graduates.”

Previous conviction

But Sheriff Philip Mann pointed out that Ewen is currently subject to a community order for assaulting and resisting, hindering or obstructing a police officer from Paisley Sheriff Court.

It is understood that Ewen was made subject to 180 hours of unpaid work as a result of that conviction.

“Short of a custodial sentence, I don’t feel the options open to me are adequate,” the sheriff stated.

He deferred sentence on Ewen, of Forest Avenue, Aberdeen, for four months for him to be of good behaviour and to see how he progresses with his community service.

“The court is still considering all sentencing options,” Sheriff Mann told Ewen, adding: “It’s not so long ago that the courts would sentence people like you to jail.

“A viable alternative to a custodial sentence could be fashioned, but not right now.”

