Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man admits historic physical assaults on children

Colin Dick, 56, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a series of charges of assault against children and a woman.

By David McPhee
Colin Dick admitted a series of assaults against four children and a woman. Image: DC Thomson.
A man has admitted historic physical assaults on four young children that saw one girl strike her head on rocks and placed in a cupboard.

Colin Dick, 56, pleaded guilty on the day of trial to a litany of offences that included assaults over the course of nearly 20 years at addresses across Aberdeen and at a caravan park near Edinburgh.

Some of the children, two of whom were assaulted when they were as young as four and five, were left with injuries to their bodies and permanent disfigurement, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Dick also admitted punching a woman to the head with such force that she lost consciousness, placing her life in danger.

He will appear for sentence next month.

Woman also assaulted

One charge states that Dick began assaulting one girl when she was as young as four until she was 16 by seizing her by the head and body and retraining her pining her down and sitting on top of her, which caused her breathing to become restricted.

It stated that he also struck her to the body, pulled her hair and caused her to fall to the ground and strike her head on rocks.

Dick also admitted forcing the child into a cupboard and repeatedly striking her head to her permanent disfigurement.

Another charge states that Dick punched a woman to the head whereby she lost consciousness to the danger to her life.

He also admitted one count of assault on a second child between 2009 and 2020 where he seized her by the neck and pulled her from a chair, where he dragged her up a set of stairs, causing her to strike her head on a wall to her injury.

These incidents occurred when the child was as young as five.

Dick also admitted assaulting a third girl, also from the age of five, by restraining her to the body and sitting on top of her.

Accused tried to intimidate victim

An assault charge involving a fourth child, who was 12 at the time, saw Dick push the child to the body, pull her off a bed and force her to the ground where he put his hand over her mouth.

He additionally admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards all four children by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and uttering derogatory language.

It was stated that Dick also sent a text message to one of his victims demanding that she retract her allegations.

This was deemed to be an attempt by Dick to pervert the course of justice.

A final charge, which was admitted by Dick, states he also breached a court order to stay away from the children by approaching two of his victims on October 29 2020.

The case was deferred for reports and Dick, of Roseberry Street, Aberdeen, will reappear for sentence on December 19 this year.

