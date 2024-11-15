Driver stopped after 18th birthday celebration was more than twice the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver stopped after 18th birthday celebration was more than twice the limit

Erin Duncan made the "stupid decision" to drive home from the centre of Aberdeen following her milestone celebration.

By David McPhee
Erin Duncan admitted getting behind the wheel while more than double the limit to drive. Image: Facebook.
A young woman got pulled over for drink-driving just three hours after it became legal for her to have alcohol.

Erin Duncan had been out in Aberdeen city centre celebrating her 18th birthday when she made the “stupid decision” to drink-drive home at 3am.

Duncan, a trainee electrical engineer, was stopped by police as she crossed Victoria Bridge on her way home to Cove and was found to be more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

The 18-year-old was disqualified from driving and fined by a sheriff at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Accused’s speech was ‘slurred’

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that at around 3.20am on October 19 this year, police were on Victoria Road, Aberdeen, on an unrelated matter when they became aware of a white Ford.

Stopping the car, the officers found Duncan to be the driver and whilst chatting with her they noted a strong smell of alcohol, that her speech was slurred and a delay in her response to questions.

She was asked to exit the car and provide a roadside breath test, which gave a positive result for alcohol.

Duncan was cautioned, arrested and taken to Kittybrewster Police Station where she was tested once more, giving a reading of 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

In the dock, Duncan pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

‘Not a great start’

Defence solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court that his client had been drinking earlier in the evening but had been dancing for the rest of the evening and assumed the alcohol would no longer be in her system.

“Given the lack of available taxis in Aberdeen that night and the fact that some boys she was with looked to be getting in some trouble, she made the stupid decision to take the car,” he said.

“This is not a great start to her driving career, and she has been suitably chastened by this.”

Sentencing Duncan, Sheriff Rhona Wark told her that she hoped this incident would act as a “lesson” to her not to do anything like this again in the future.

The sheriff disqualified Duncan, of Loirston Manor, Aberdeen, from driving for 12 months and fined her a total of £500.

