Man who pulled out axe during street argument ordered to carry out unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who pulled out axe during street argument ordered to carry out unpaid work

George Milne, 34, was lambasted by a sheriff for his poor decision making by producing a hatchet during a verbal disagreement.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man who was seen waving an axe around menacingly has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

George Milne, 39, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted demanding to be driven to an address in the Torry area of the city, where he wanted to speak to a man.

However, things soon turned sour and an argument broke out between the pair, the court was told

When the other man threw something at Milne, he returned to his vehicle and produced a hatchet.

CCTV footage showed argument

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley said that at around 6.30am on October 1 this year Milne woke up a friend and told her “let’s go visit” the man involved.

When they set off, Milne directed her to a seafood retailer on South Esplanade West, Aberdeen, where he understood the other man was employed.

CCTV footage of the confrontation showed the other man throwing something at Milne, which appeared to provoke him into going back to the car and into the front seat where he lifted out a hatchet.

Thankfully, the police had been informed about the incident and they arrived soon after and arrested Milne.

In the dock, Milne pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing an offensive weapon, an axe.

He also admitted a second charge of breaching a non-harassment order.

‘I cannot fathom what you were thinking’

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver told the court that her client “accepts this was an entirely unacceptable way to deal with a personal problem”.

She added: “He felt at the time his actions were appropriate but, on reflection, he realised they were not.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Milne: “Frankly, waving an axe at anyone is completely unacceptable – I can’t fathom what you were thinking.

“I hope you will work on your decision-making in future.”

Sheriff Wark made Milne, of Ruthrieston Circle, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 