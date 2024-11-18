Man who pulled out axe during street argument ordered to carry out unpaid work

A man who was seen waving an axe around menacingly has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

George Milne, 39, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted demanding to be driven to an address in the Torry area of the city, where he wanted to speak to a man.

However, things soon turned sour and an argument broke out between the pair, the court was told

When the other man threw something at Milne, he returned to his vehicle and produced a hatchet.

CCTV footage showed argument

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley said that at around 6.30am on October 1 this year Milne woke up a friend and told her “let’s go visit” the man involved.

When they set off, Milne directed her to a seafood retailer on South Esplanade West, Aberdeen, where he understood the other man was employed.

CCTV footage of the confrontation showed the other man throwing something at Milne, which appeared to provoke him into going back to the car and into the front seat where he lifted out a hatchet.

Thankfully, the police had been informed about the incident and they arrived soon after and arrested Milne.

In the dock, Milne pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing an offensive weapon, an axe.

He also admitted a second charge of breaching a non-harassment order.

‘I cannot fathom what you were thinking’

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver told the court that her client “accepts this was an entirely unacceptable way to deal with a personal problem”.

She added: “He felt at the time his actions were appropriate but, on reflection, he realised they were not.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Milne: “Frankly, waving an axe at anyone is completely unacceptable – I can’t fathom what you were thinking.

“I hope you will work on your decision-making in future.”

Sheriff Wark made Milne, of Ruthrieston Circle, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

