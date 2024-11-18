Nairn man who left dog to die a horrible death is jailed after he failed to carry out unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn man who left dog to die a horrible death is jailed after he failed to carry out unpaid work

Brian Farmer's decision to allow bull terrier Duke to starve to death was described by a sheriff as "an incredible act of cruelty".

By David Love
Brian Farmer leaves Inverness Sheriff Court at a previous appearance.
A Nairn man who allowed a dog to starve to death has been jailed for seven months after he failed to comply with a community-based disposal.

Brian Farmer, 25, was sentenced in September last year after he admitted causing the dog – a bull terrier known as Duke – unnecessary suffering by failing to provide it with access to food or water.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard told how a starving Duke had chewed anything he could find within the Church Street flat – including a sofa, its foam filling and tins of food – in a desperate search for sustenance.

Dead, emaciated dog found

It was stated that Highland Council had forced entry to the property on January 27 after it was abandoned by Farmer.

The condition of the vacated flat was such that industrial cleaners were called in.

On February 3 the cleaners discovered the emaciated body of the dog and alerted the SSPCA.

The next day an SSPCA inspector went to the property, which was described as “in a terrible state” with a “strong foul-smelling odour”, and was “shocked to see the emaciated state of the body of the dog”.

When its skeletal and decomposing remains were the subject of a post mortem, Duke weighed only 14kg, roughly half what an adult dog should.

The offences took place over a four-month period between September 23 2021 and February 4 2022.

It was described by another sheriff as “an incredible act of cruelty” towards a helpless animal.

Failed to do unpaid work

At the time, Farmer’s defence solicitor David Patterson described his client’s actions “a horrific offence”  that “led to a completely avoidable, unnecessary and miserable death”

He claimed that Farmer had had a challenging life, had suffered from a lack of education and suffered from mental health issues.

Farmer was sentenced to 250 hours of unpaid community work and to remain under social work supervision for a year.  

But this week the court was told that he had failed to cooperate with his community order, which was deemed a breach.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald revoked the order and replaced it with the prison sentence of seven months, such was her disgust at the offence.

Sentencing him, the sheriff jailed Farmer, of Church Street, Nairn, for a total of seven months.