Teen killer of Elgin bus driver sentenced to four years behind bars

A drunk teenager whose “frenzied” assault on an Elgin bus driver sparked a fatal heart attack has been locked up for four years and four months.

The boy – who was 15 at the time – “rained blows” down on Stagecoach driver Keith Rollinson, 58, after being refused entry on his bus.

Mr Rollinson’s killer, now aged 16, appeared at the High Court in Inverness for sentence today having previously admitted the former RAF man’s culpable homicide.

The family of Mr Rollinson were in court to hear Lady Hood impose a headline sentence of six years and six months on the youth, which she was compelled to reduce by more than two years because of his early guilty plea and young age.

Several family members left the courtroom in tears, clearly unhappy with the sentence but declined to comment afterwards.

Family heartbroken

The victim impact statements submitted by Mr Rollinson’s widow and two daughters described him as a “true gentleman with a heart of gold, and a wonderful husband and father”.

“The little things in life have been changed forever, and the big things in life don’t bear thinking about,” they wrote.

CCTV of the horrific assault showed the boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – headbutt Mr Rollinson, before repeatedly punching him on the head and body.

This caused the former RAF man – who suffered from significant health issues – to fall over, collapse and eventually die.

Passing sentence, Lady Hood noted that the accused was intoxicated at the time and started to film Mr Rollinson who had refused to let the drunk youth onto his vehicle.

“During this frenzied attack, you rained blows down on him,” she said.

“Mr Rollinson never retaliated, and you were pulled away by another youth.

“Very shortly thereafter Mr Rollinson collapsed to the ground, and tragically he never regained consciousness.

“It was subsequently discovered that Mr Rollinson had significant heart disease, and was at risk of a sudden fatal cardiac event at any time. The medical evidence is that it was most likely that the physical altercation with you had ultimately led to him suffering cardiac arrest.

“It is most likely that the physical altercation resulted in his cardiac arrest.”

Lady Hood went on: “His family have been shattered by his loss and their victim impact statement has been harrowing to read.”

She added that the boy had a previous conviction for assaulting a bus driver, had been reported to the police on numerous occasions and had been consuming alcohol and cannabis from the age of 13.

‘He wants to become a productive member of society’

She told the youth: “The harm you caused is of the highest order and detention is the only appropriate way of dealing with you.

“Nothing said or done here today, and no sentence I can impose, will ever be enough to help Mr Rollinson’s family with their devastating loss.”

She backdated the sentence to February 5 when the youth was remanded to a place of safety after his initial court appearance.

Defence counsel Shelagh McCall KC told the court: “The outcome of the assault was not intended nor could it have been foreseen. It appears he was very troubled and suffered poor mental health during that period

“He has found it hard to talk about the incident but his insight into the seriousness of it and his sincere remorse is apparent in the background report.

“Staff describe his change of mindset as night and day. He wants to turn his life around and become a productive member of society.”