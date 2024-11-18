Highland osteopath says he was shot in the back as he tried to protect wife from gunman

A retired osteopath has described how a former patient turned up at his Highland home and blasted him and his wife with a pump action shotgun.

John MacKenzie, 65, told a jury that he was lying on top of his wife Fay to protect her when Finlay MacDonald opened fire and shot him in the back.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Mr MacKenzie said he wrestled with MacDonald and managed to disarm him before police officers arrived on the scene and Tasered him.

Mr MacKenzie was giving evidence on the fourth day of MacDonald’s trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Marine engineer MacDonald, 41, is accused of attempting to murder Mr and Mrs MacKenzie at their home in Dornie on August 10 2022 by discharging a shotgun at them.

He is further alleged to have murdered his brother-in-law, distillery worker John MacKinnon, at his home at Teangue on Skye on the same day by firing a shotgun at him.

He is also accused of attempting to murder his wife Rowena MacDonald, 34, on the same day at her home on Skye by repeatedly stabbing her.

He denies all the charges.

In his evidence, Mr MacKenzie said he was returning from feeding pigs at their croft on August 10 2022 when he heard someone shouting: “Drop the weapon. Drop the weapon” as he approached the house.

He said: “I knew there was something wrong when I heard that.”

He said he saw a man who he knew was MacDonald standing at a front window with a single-barrelled shotgun.

He said: “Straight away I knew this was a bad situation. I just knew it was bad.”

Couple hid in bathroom

He went inside and found his wife Fay with her face covered in blood and with a towel around her head.

He said: “I didn’t realise he had shot twice through the window. I didn’t hear any shots.”

He said his wife was “quite distressed” and said they needed to go into the bathroom and lock the door.

He said: “I said ‘don’t worry, he will shoot me in the back once and I will take the gun off him’.”

He said they were in the room and he was facing his wife who was looking over his shoulder and said: “There’s the man. There’s the man.”

Mr MacKenzie said he put his wife to the floor and told the court: “I lay on top of her to protect her and then he shot me in the back. The struggle for the gun occurred after that. I got up, took the gun off him.”

He said: “When I got up to tackle him Fay would have been on the floor in the shower. My thought was if I had the gun underneath he couldn’t get it”.

He then heard calls of “shots fired, shots fired” before police used a Taser.

Mr MacKenzie said as soon as he had seen the gun he knew the gunman had one shot and then he could disarm him.

Advocate depute Liam Ewing KC told him it would be agreed in the case that the gun was a pump action shotgun and Mr MacKenzie agreed his view of the weapon at the time of the incident was mistaken.

He told the court that he lost a kidney in the shooting incident as well as sustaining other injuries.

Mr MacKenzie said he was an osteopath for 40 years before retiring in April 2022.

MacDonald had earlier contacted him complaining of chest pain and respiratory problems and had been off work for a year.

He said that after having two treatment sessions MacDonald claimed his back was uncomfortable.

Defence counsel Donald Findlay KC said jurors would hear that MacDonald became “fixated|” with Mr MacKenzie over damage he believed was caused by treatment given to him.

Mr MacKenzie’s wife Fay, 65, said that on the morning of the shooting she was at the patio of their home before she heard shouting and saw a man with a gun.

She said police were there and she was told to get back into the house and lock the door. She went back inside before she was shot in the face.

MacDonald has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has lodged a special defence to the murder charge maintaining that at the time his ability to determine or control his conduct was substantially impaired by abnormality of mind.

The trial continues.