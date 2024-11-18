Highland osteopath says he was shot in the back as he tried to protect wife from gunman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Highland osteopath says he was shot in the back as he tried to protect wife from gunman

John MacKenzie told a High Court jury that former patient Finlay MacDonald turned up at his home with a shotgun and started firing

By Dave Finlay
John and Fay MacKenzie described being shot by a gunman in their Highland home.
A retired osteopath has described how a former patient turned up at his Highland home and blasted him and his wife with a pump action shotgun.

John MacKenzie, 65, told a jury that he was lying on top of his wife Fay to protect her when Finlay MacDonald opened fire and shot him in the back.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Mr MacKenzie said he wrestled with MacDonald and managed to disarm him before police officers arrived on the scene and Tasered him.

Mr MacKenzie was giving evidence on the fourth day of MacDonald’s trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Forensics officers at the scene of the shooting at John MacKenzie’s home in Dornie. Image: John Linton/PA Wire

Marine engineer MacDonald, 41, is accused of attempting to murder Mr and Mrs MacKenzie at their home in Dornie on August 10 2022  by discharging a shotgun at them.

He is further alleged to have murdered his brother-in-law, distillery worker John MacKinnon, at his home at Teangue on Skye on the same day by firing a shotgun at him.

He is also accused of attempting to murder his wife Rowena MacDonald, 34, on the same day at her home on Skye by repeatedly stabbing her.

He denies all the charges.

In his evidence, Mr MacKenzie said he was returning from feeding pigs at their croft on August 10 2022 when he heard someone shouting: “Drop the weapon. Drop the weapon” as he approached the house.

He said: “I knew there was something wrong when I heard that.”

He said he saw a man who he knew was MacDonald standing at a front window with a single-barrelled shotgun.

He said: “Straight away I knew this was a bad situation. I just knew it was bad.”

Couple hid in bathroom

He went inside and found his wife Fay with her face covered in blood and with a towel around her head.

He said: “I didn’t realise he had shot twice through the window. I didn’t hear any shots.”

He said his wife was “quite distressed” and said they needed to go into the bathroom and lock the door.

He said: “I said ‘don’t worry, he will shoot me in the back once and I will take the gun off him’.”

He said they were in the room and he was facing his wife who was looking over his shoulder and said: “There’s the man. There’s the man.”

An aerial view of the MacKenzie’s croft in Dornie. Image: Kenny Elrick

Mr MacKenzie said he put his wife to the floor and told the court: “I lay on top of her to protect her and then he shot me in the back. The struggle for the gun occurred after that. I got up, took the gun off him.”

He said: “When I got up to tackle him Fay would have been on the floor in the shower. My thought was if I had the gun underneath he couldn’t get it”.

He then heard calls of “shots fired, shots fired” before police used a Taser. 

Mr MacKenzie said as soon as he had seen the gun he knew the gunman had one shot and then he could disarm him.

Advocate depute Liam Ewing KC told him it would be agreed in the case that the gun was a pump action shotgun and Mr MacKenzie agreed his view of the weapon at the time of the incident was mistaken.

He told the court that he lost a kidney in the shooting incident as well as sustaining other injuries.

Mr MacKenzie said he was an osteopath for 40 years before retiring in April 2022.

Finlay MacDonald’s car is taped off by police outside the scene of the shooting in Dornie. Image: Jason Hedges

MacDonald had earlier contacted him complaining of chest pain and respiratory problems and had been off work for a year.

He said that after having two treatment sessions MacDonald claimed his back was uncomfortable.

Defence counsel Donald Findlay KC said jurors would hear that MacDonald became “fixated|” with Mr MacKenzie over damage he believed was caused by treatment given to him.

Mr MacKenzie’s wife Fay, 65, said that on the morning of the shooting she was at the patio of their home before she heard shouting and saw a man with a gun.

She said police were there and she was told to get back into the house and lock the door. She went back inside before she was shot in the face.

MacDonald has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has lodged a special defence to the murder charge maintaining that at the time his ability to determine or control his conduct was substantially impaired by abnormality of mind.

The trial continues.