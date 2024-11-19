Man warned he could face prison after vile homophobic abuse towards police

A man who directed a tirade of abuse towards police officers following his arrest has been warned he could face a prison sentence.

Corey Gibb appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted using offensive terms towards both male and female police constables.

The 28-year-old also directly referred to a female officer by using a homophobic slur before using another homophobic slur against a male officer.

In 2017, Gibb provoked a four-and-a-half-hour standoff with police by clambering onto an Aberdeen city centre roof.

He was only coaxed down after being offered a Burger King meal and a packet of cigarettes.

As he called for background reports, Sheriff Christian Marney told Gibb that, based on his previous convictions, his first instinct was to send him to prison.

Vitriol and abuse

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that at around 5.10pm on November 17 this year, police traced Gibb on Lewis Road, Aberdeen, in relation to an unrelated matter and arrested him.

While in the back of a police van on the way to Kittybrewster Police Station, Gibb began to shout offensive terms at police officers who were there, calling them “m****ls” and “s******s”.

Gibb then made further general threats to the officers, claiming he would “smash their faces”, “snap their necks” and “break their noses”.

Following this, Gibb singled out a male officer for abuse, calling him a “nonce” and describing him as a “baldy b******”.

As he was cautioned and charged after being removed from the police van, Gibb stated that the homophobic slur he used was “just a word”.

In the dock, Gibb pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and uttering homophobic remarks.

He also admitted an additional charge of breaching a bail condition.

‘No excuse’

Defence solicitor Lisa Reilly told the court that her client had a number of previous convictions, some of which were analogous, and that there was “no getting away from that”.

She added that, until this offence, Gibb had “been taking steps to move away from his former offending lifestyle”.

“He was arrested at a pub when he was out with his family and, while he was annoyed about that, he fully accepts there was no excuse for the language he used,” Ms Reilly said.

Sheriff Christian Marney told Gibb that after looking at his record of previous convictions the “first thing that comes to mind is to sentence you to a custodial sentence”.

“Particularly, your behaviour towards police, which I take a pretty dim view of,” he added.

However, the sheriff said he had been persuaded to defer sentence on Gibb, of Wellheads Avenue, Aberdeen, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

