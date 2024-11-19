Man warned he could face prison after vile homophobic abuse towards police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man warned he could face prison after vile homophobic abuse towards police

Corey Gibb, 28, admitted in court that there was "no excuse" for the words he used towards police officers.

By David McPhee
Corey Gibb verbally abused police officers. Image: Facebook.
A man who directed a tirade of abuse towards police officers following his arrest has been warned he could face a prison sentence.

Corey Gibb appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted using offensive terms towards both male and female police constables.

The 28-year-old also directly referred to a female officer by using a homophobic slur before using another homophobic slur against a male officer.

In 2017, Gibb provoked a four-and-a-half-hour standoff with police by clambering onto an Aberdeen city centre roof. 

He was only coaxed down after being offered a Burger King meal and a packet of cigarettes.

As he called for background reports, Sheriff Christian Marney told Gibb that, based on his previous convictions, his first instinct was to send him to prison.

Vitriol and abuse

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that at around 5.10pm on November 17 this year, police traced Gibb on Lewis Road, Aberdeen, in relation to an unrelated matter and arrested him.

While in the back of a police van on the way to Kittybrewster Police Station, Gibb began to shout offensive terms at police officers who were there, calling them “m****ls” and “s******s”.

Gibb then made further general threats to the officers, claiming he would “smash their faces”, “snap their necks” and “break their noses”.

Following this, Gibb singled out a male officer for abuse, calling him a “nonce” and describing him as a “baldy b******”.

As he was cautioned and charged after being removed from the police van, Gibb stated that the homophobic slur he used was “just a word”.

In the dock, Gibb pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and uttering homophobic remarks.

He also admitted an additional charge of breaching a bail condition.

‘No excuse’

Defence solicitor Lisa Reilly told the court that her client had a number of previous convictions, some of which were analogous, and that there was “no getting away from that”.

She added that, until this offence, Gibb had “been taking steps to move away from his former offending lifestyle”.

“He was arrested at a pub when he was out with his family and, while he was annoyed about that, he fully accepts there was no excuse for the language he used,” Ms Reilly said.

Sheriff Christian Marney told Gibb that after looking at his record of previous convictions the “first thing that comes to mind is to sentence you to a custodial sentence”.

“Particularly, your behaviour towards police, which I take a pretty dim view of,” he added.

However, the sheriff said he had been persuaded to defer sentence on Gibb, of Wellheads Avenue, Aberdeen, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

