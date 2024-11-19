Skye murder accused blames his alleged victims for triggering path to violence

A man accused of murdering his brother-in-law claimed that an attack on him by the alleged victim nine years earlier was the beginning of all his problems.

Finlay MacDonald told a psychiatrist he was humiliated and left with low self-esteem after John MacKinnon assaulted him in 2013 and his father had to intervene to stop him from getting battered.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that MacDonald told the mental health expert: “That was the start of all of this. Something happened in my mind that day.”

He told Dr Suraj Shenoy: “The beginning of all my problems was John MacKinnon attacking me in 2013.”

The psychiatrist said: “He said that since that incident in 2013, he had tried to avoid any contact with his brother-in-law.”

The court heard that MacDonald told defence witness Dr Sujay: “I depended on my ex-wife to make all the decisions at home, but she let me down.”

Defence counsel Donald Findlay KC said: “The triggering event seems to have been his wife’s betrayal as he saw it.”

The psychiatrist said: “As he saw it.”

Finlay MacDonald denies charges

The court heard that the psychiatrist had concluded that MacDonald was affected by autism spectrum disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder at the time of the alleged murder on August 10 2022.

In the background were depression with anxiety and paranoid and dependent personality disorder.

MacDonald, 41, denies murdering distillery worker Mr MacKinnon at his home at Teangue on the Isle of Skye by firing a shotgun at him.

He has lodged a special defence to the murder charge maintaining that at the time his ability to determine and control his conduct was substantially impaired by abnormality of mind.

MacDonald has also denied attempting to murder his wife Rowena, 34, at her home in the village of Tarskavaig, on Skye, on August 10 2022 by struggling with her and repeatedly stabbing her with a knife.

He has further denied attempting to murder retired osteopath John MacKenzie and his wife Fay, both 65, on the same day at their home in Dornie, in Ross-shire, by discharging a shotgun at them.

The trial before judge Lady Drummond continues.