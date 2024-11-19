Skye murder accused blames his alleged victims for triggering path to violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Skye murder accused blames his alleged victims for triggering path to violence

A psychiatrist was giving evidence at the High Court murder trial of Finlay MacDonald.

By Dave Finlay
John Mackinnon was killed in the Skye shooting tragedy
John MacKinnon died in a shooting at his home in Teangue on the Isle of Skye.

A man accused of murdering his brother-in-law claimed that an attack on him by the alleged victim nine years earlier was the beginning of all his problems.

Finlay MacDonald told a psychiatrist he was humiliated and left with low self-esteem after John MacKinnon assaulted him in 2013 and his father had to intervene to stop him from getting battered.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that MacDonald told the mental health expert: “That was the start of all of this. Something happened in my mind that day.”

He told Dr Suraj Shenoy: “The beginning of all my problems was John MacKinnon attacking me in 2013.”

The psychiatrist said: “He said that since that incident in 2013, he had tried to avoid any contact with his brother-in-law.”

The court heard that MacDonald told defence witness Dr Sujay: “I depended on my ex-wife to make all the decisions at home, but she let me down.”

Defence counsel Donald Findlay KC said: “The triggering event seems to have been his wife’s betrayal as he saw it.”

The psychiatrist said: “As he saw it.”

Finlay MacDonald denies charges

The court heard that the psychiatrist had concluded that MacDonald was affected by autism spectrum disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder at the time of the alleged murder on August 10 2022.

In the background were depression with anxiety and paranoid and dependent personality disorder.

MacDonald, 41, denies murdering distillery worker Mr MacKinnon at his home at Teangue on the Isle of Skye by firing a shotgun at him.

He has lodged a special defence to the murder charge maintaining that at the time his ability to determine and control his conduct was substantially impaired by abnormality of mind.

MacDonald has also denied attempting to murder his wife Rowena, 34, at her home in the village of Tarskavaig, on Skye, on August 10 2022 by struggling with her and repeatedly stabbing her with a knife.

He has further denied attempting to murder retired osteopath John MacKenzie and his wife Fay, both 65, on the same day at their home in Dornie, in Ross-shire, by discharging a shotgun at them.

The trial before judge Lady Drummond continues.