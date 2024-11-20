Woman whose neglect of puppies and dogs cost SSPCA £20,000 banned from keeping animals

A woman who neglected puppies and dogs wept in the dock as she was banned from keeping animals for 10 years – and ordered to repay the SSPCA more than £20,000.

Marisha Whyte, 62, appeared for sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after she admitted causing unnecessary suffering to two adult Border Collies and four puppies by starving them and failing to get them treatment for infections and infestations.

When the dogs were taken out of her care, it cost the animal charity £20,455 to have all the dogs treated for their numerous ailments.

Today, she was told by Sheriff Rhona Wark that she must foot the entire bill for that care, adding that Whyte had “simply failed these animals”.

Last month, Whyte additionally admitted assaulting two SSPCA staff members when she turned up at an animal rescue shelter and was told she couldn’t see her pets.

Sheriff Ward told Whyte she “could not ignore” the suffering the animals had to endure.

Puppies were ’emaciated’

It was stated that between December 28 2021 and February 8 2022, caused unnecessary suffering to four Border Collie puppies by failing to provide them with a suitable environment for their age and an adequate diet – because of which they became emaciated.

Whyte also neglected to get the dogs veterinary treatment when the dogs contracted eye infections, flea infestations and worms.

She also admitted a charge that between August 8 2021 and February 8 2022, she caused unnecessary suffering to two dogs by failing to get them vet treatment for dental diseases.

When the dogs were eventually taken out of Whyte’s care, the total cost of their treatment was £20,455.

She was fined £270 at a previous hearing for the assaults on the two SSPCA workers.

‘Things had got on top of her’

Defence solicitor Paul Barnett told the court that his client does now accept that at the time of these offences “things had got on top of her and the care standard for the animals was not what it should have been”.

“Her trust in vets was also not great due to a previous incident,” the solicitor said.

He described his client as a “vulnerable woman with a number of complex needs”, adding that this has “impacted the animals in her care”.

Mr Barnett said Whyte had not taken care of any other animals since the dogs were removed from her care and suggested that the court could impose unpaid work on his client “to mark the seriousness” of her offences.

Sentencing Whyte, Sheriff Wark told her: “In relation to the suffering these animals would have had to put up with, I cannot ignore it.

“On this occasion, you simply failed these animals.”

The sheriff added that the SSPCA had requested a lifetime ban on keeping animals, but she felt a 10-year ban should adequately reflect the “seriousness” of Whyte’s offences.

She also made Whyte, of Boyd Orr Avenue, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order and ordered her to carry out 240 hours of community service.

Sheriff Wark also ordered Whyte to pay the full £20,455 in compensation to the SSPCA.

“A charity should not have to bear the cost of your actions,” she told Whyte.

