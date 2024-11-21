Ellon Tesco shopper permanently scarred after argument in aisle turns violent

A man who got into an altercation with another shopper after they both reached for the same item in Tesco has appeared in court on an assault charge.

Stephen Moore, 54, admitted getting into an argument with a fellow customer at the supermarket in Ellon, which escalated and resulted in him carrying out the violent assault.

Moore then shoved the man and punched him, causing his glasses to break and causing a laceration.

Moore’s solicitor told the court that his client now accepted that his behaviour was “highly inappropriate”.

Victim left with scar

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that at around 1.20pm on October 25 this year, the complainer was browsing the shelves when he became aware of Moore reaching past him to get an item.

As Moore did this the other man heard him make a comment of some kind.

He asked Moore what he had said and he called him an “f-ing d***”.

“The accused then shoved the complainer, who lashed out in his own defence and the two men exchanged words,” Ms Shaw said.

“The accused then punched the complainer to the right side of his face, causing a laceration to his right eyebrow.”

Staff intervened and took the other man away for treatment. He was then taken to hospital where his injury was closed with glue.

He will have a scar as a result.

As police arrived to arrest Moore, he stated: “I’m disappointed in myself.”

In the dock, Moore pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

‘Really shouldn’t have happened’

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that his client had gone to reach something from the shelf and that the other man had pulled his trolley out preventing Moore from being able to move back.

“The complainer has not moved so Mr Moore has stated ‘excuse me’ twice,” he said.

“I understand the complainer was also wearing headphones and my client then calls him an idiot.

“The complainer then asks him what his is problem and that is when my client then calls him a name and strikes him.”

Mr Sutherland said it was the man’s glasses that caused the injury to his eyebrow.

“My client accepts this was highly inappropriate behaviour – he also caused the most significant injury,” he added.

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Moore that this assault “really shouldn’t have happened”, adding: “This incident had finished and you went back.”

The sheriff fined Moore, of Knockothie Road, Ellon, a total of £640 and ordered him to pay his victim £100 in compensation.

