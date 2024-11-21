Ellon Tesco shopper permanently scarred after argument in aisle turns violent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Ellon Tesco shopper permanently scarred after argument in aisle turns violent

The fight started when the two men reach for the same item on the same shelf, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

By David McPhee
The fight broke out at the Tesco in Ellon.
A man who got into an altercation with another shopper after they both reached for the same item in Tesco has appeared in court on an assault charge.

Stephen Moore, 54, admitted getting into an argument with a fellow customer at the supermarket in Ellon, which escalated and resulted in him carrying out the violent assault.

Moore then shoved the man and punched him, causing his glasses to break and causing a laceration.

Moore’s solicitor told the court that his client now accepted that his behaviour was “highly inappropriate”.

Victim left with scar

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that at around 1.20pm on October 25 this year, the complainer was browsing the shelves when he became aware of Moore reaching past him to get an item.

As Moore did this the other man heard him make a comment of some kind.

He asked Moore what he had said and he called him an “f-ing d***”.

“The accused then shoved the complainer, who lashed out in his own defence and the two men exchanged words,” Ms Shaw said.

“The accused then punched the complainer to the right side of his face, causing a laceration to his right eyebrow.”

Staff intervened and took the other man away for treatment. He was then taken to hospital where his injury was closed with glue.

He will have a scar as a result.

As police arrived to arrest Moore, he stated: “I’m disappointed in myself.”

In the dock, Moore pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

‘Really shouldn’t have happened’

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that his client had gone to reach something from the shelf and that the other man had pulled his trolley out preventing Moore from being able to move back.

“The complainer has not moved so Mr Moore has stated ‘excuse me’ twice,” he said.

“I understand the complainer was also wearing headphones and my client then calls him an idiot.

“The complainer then asks him what his is problem and that is when my client then calls him a name and strikes him.”

Mr Sutherland said it was the man’s glasses that caused the injury to his eyebrow.

“My client accepts this was highly inappropriate behaviour – he also caused the most significant injury,” he added.

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Moore that this assault “really shouldn’t have happened”, adding: “This incident had finished and you went back.”

The sheriff fined Moore, of Knockothie Road, Ellon, a total of £640 and ordered him to pay his victim £100 in compensation.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 