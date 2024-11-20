Skye murder accused said he wanted to go out ‘in a blaze of glory’, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Skye murder accused said he wanted to go out ‘in a blaze of glory’, jury told

Friend Shain Westerman was giving evidence on day six of the High Court trial of Finlay MacDonald.

By Dave Finlay
Shain Westerman outside the High Court in Edinburgh today. Image: DC Thomson
A murder accused told a friend that he was going to “sort out” an osteopath and was then going to go out “in a blaze of glory”, a court heard today.

Shain Westerman was giving evidence at the High Court trial of Finlay MacDonald, who is accused of murdering his brother-in-law John MacKinnon with a pump action shotgun on Skye.

The 41-year-old is also accused of attempting to murder his wife Rowena on the same day – August 10 2022 – at the family home in the village of Tarskavaig by repeatedly stabbing her on the body.

He is further accused of attempting to murder retired osteopath John Donald MacKenzie and his wife Fay, both 65, at their home in Dornie, in Ross-shire, on the same day by repeatedly discharging a shotgun at them.

Mr Westerman, 58, told advocate depute Liam Ewing KC that MacDonald had sought back treatment from Mr MacKenzie but when he came back he seemed “a little bit worse than he had been”.

‘He was going to sort out John Don’

Mr Westerman, who moved to Skye from Yorkshire in 2020, added: “Whether that were acting or genuine I don’t know. He just seemed to get more and more irritated by his condition.”

Mr Ewing asked if MacDonald said anything about the osteopath that stuck in his mind and Mr Westerman said: “I can’t remember the exact time when it was.

“He said he was going to sort out John Don and when he did he was going to go out in a blaze of glory.”

The prosecutor asked him what his reaction to that was and he replied: “My first reaction was ‘he has been watching too many cowboy films’. I thought he was talking a lot of sh***.

“You hear people say things like that all the time and you just think it is talk.”

Mr Westerman also said that MacDonald showed him a YouTube video of a Mossberg shotgun being fired at a model of a human head created out of ballistic gel.

He told police: “I think the video he showed me is called ‘Mossberg 410 v ballistic gel human head’.

MacDonald, a marine engineer, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and lodged a special defence to the murder charge maintaining that at the time his ability to determine or control his conduct was substantially impaired by abnormality of mind.

The trial before judge Lady Drummond continues.