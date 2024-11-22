Drunken skipper vandalised fishing vessel in Lochinver Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunken skipper vandalised fishing vessel in Lochinver Harbour

Stephen Cupples smashed navigation and electrical equipment on the Bon Ami while "intoxicated" and "agitated", Tain Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Skipper Stephen Cupples admitted vandalising the Bon Ami fishing boat. Image: Facebook
A drunken skipper vandalised a fishing boat and put it out of action for 10 days, Tain Sheriff court has been told.

Stephen Cupples was “intoxicated” and “agitated” when he returned to the Bon Ami in Lochinver Harbour.

When police arrived they found Cupples in the wheelhouse surrounded by smeared blood and smashed navigation and electrical equipment.

The boat’s owner told police the incident lost him around £15,000 in earnings.

The incident happened only months after a crew member on the same boat had to be tied up and brought back to shore after an angry outburst at sea.

Cupples, 31, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of vandalism in relation to the incident on April 21 of this year.

Skipper ‘had been drinking’

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that it was between 7 and 8pm when a Highland Council employee was made aware of a “skipper who had been drinking”

She said: “The witness had already received another call and was aware that the skipper in question was in charge of a vessel in the Lochinver Harbour.”

The witness was told that Cupples had left a bar and was on the way back to the vessel.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Cupples had started the engine of the boat and was shouting.

But when the worker arrived he saw Cupples “apparently asleep in the captain’s chair”.

However, he was later advised that the accused was “causing a disturbance in the wheelhouse”  and was “banging and crashing around” while “clearly intoxicated and agitated”.

Ms Gray said Cupples was seen: “Grabbing things and smashing things up.”

Police were called and officers boarded the boat and spoke to Cupples.

Police saw smeared blood

They noted there was blood smeared on numerous surfaces in the wheelhouse and significant damage to navigation and electrical equipment”.

Cupples, of Garval Road, Tarbert, was arrested and the owner of the boat was contacted.

“He (the owner) confirmed he was not covered by insurance and sustained a substantial loss that he estimates to be around £15,000,” Ms Gray told the court, adding that the boat had been out of action for 10 days while the owner had the damage repaired.

“The average catch for a 10-day period would be around £15,000,” she told Sheriff David Sutherland.

But, noting that the sentence had been previously deferred for a clarification of this figure, Cupples’ solicitor David Paterson said: “The owner of the boat is unable to provide clarification because the £15,000 figure is just made up.”

Sheriff Sutherland set a further hearing for the figure to be confirmed and the case will call again in the new year.

 