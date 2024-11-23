Firm fined over faulty lorry involved in serious head-on A9 crash

A lorry operator has been fined after defects were discovered during an investigation into a serious head-on crash on the A9.

Tain Sheriff Court heard that the collision near Delny was caused when a black BMW failed to successfully complete an overtake.

Two people were airlifted to hospital as a result of the crash and the BMW passenger, a 56-year-old woman, was said to be in a “critical” condition.

As part of the subsequent investigation, issues with the lorry’s air braking system were discovered.

William Taylor and Sons, of Findochty, admitted a single charge of causing or allowing their driver to use a vehicle on the roads with a trailer attached that did not comply with requirements.

The charge detailed that, on December 19 of last year, the brakes were not maintained in a good or efficient working order.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that it was around 10.25am on that day that a lorry driver travelling north on the A9 at Delny Muir had to take evasive action to avoid a black BMW overtaking in his lane.

She said: “The black BMW did not make attempts to move back into its lane.”

The court heard that the two vehicles then collided head-on.

As a result of the collision – which was captured on dashcam – the vehicle belonging to William Fraser and Sons was examined by police and an employee of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

Ms Gray said: “The vehicle was fitted with an air braking system.”

‘Maladjustment’ and ‘excessive wear’

In the course of the inspection, it was noted that the air supply reservoir was insecure and there was abnormal movement of levers indicating maladjustment of the brakes.

Excessive wear to the automatic slack adjuster arms and brakes, as well as the camshaft bearings on both sides, was also noted.

Before passing sentence, Sheriff David Sutherland clarified: “Police were called because of an accident caused by the car.

“In the investigation, this was perceived as a separate issue.”

He fined William Taylor and Sons, of Station Road, Findochty, £210 with 28 days to pay.