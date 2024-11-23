Firm fined over faulty lorry involved in serious head-on A9 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Firm fined over faulty lorry involved in serious head-on A9 crash

Defects were discovered during an investigation into the collision, that left a woman in a critical condition.

By Jenni Gee
The A9 was closed as a result of the collision between the lorry and BMW. Image DC Thomson
A lorry operator has been fined after defects were discovered during an investigation into a serious head-on crash on the A9.

Tain Sheriff Court heard that the collision near Delny was caused when a black BMW failed to successfully complete an overtake.

Two people were airlifted to hospital as a result of the crash and the BMW passenger, a 56-year-old woman, was said to be in a “critical” condition.

As part of the subsequent investigation, issues with the lorry’s air braking system were discovered.

William Taylor and Sons, of Findochty, admitted a single charge of causing or allowing their driver to use a vehicle on the roads with a trailer attached that did not comply with requirements.

The charge detailed that, on December 19 of last year, the brakes were not maintained in a good or efficient working order.

Police at the scene of the collision. Image: DC Thomson

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that it was around 10.25am on that day that a lorry driver travelling north on the A9 at Delny Muir had to take evasive action to avoid a black BMW overtaking in his lane.

She said: “The black BMW did not make attempts to move back into its lane.”

The court heard that the two vehicles then collided head-on.

As a result of the collision – which was captured on dashcam – the vehicle belonging to William Fraser and Sons was examined by police and an employee of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

Ms Gray said: “The vehicle was fitted with an air braking system.”

‘Maladjustment’ and ‘excessive wear’

In the course of the inspection, it was noted that the air supply reservoir was insecure and there was abnormal movement of levers indicating maladjustment of the brakes.

Excessive wear to the automatic slack adjuster arms and brakes, as well as the camshaft bearings on both sides, was also noted.

Before passing sentence, Sheriff David Sutherland clarified: “Police were called because of an accident caused by the car.

“In the investigation, this was perceived as a separate issue.”

He fined William Taylor and Sons, of Station Road, Findochty, £210 with 28 days to pay.

 