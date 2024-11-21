Teenage paedophile kept his indecent images in a folder marked ‘hot stuff’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenage paedophile kept his indecent images in a folder marked ‘hot stuff’

Blaine Towler, 19, was found with dozens and dozens of indecent images of children on his phones - many of which were of the most serious category.

By David McPhee
Blaine Towler admitted possessing indecent images of children. Image: Blaine Towler.
A teenager kept indecent images of toddlers in a folder on his phone marked ‘hot stuff’, a court has heard.

Blaine Towler, 19, was snared by police while sharing indecent videos of children with another paedophile using the social media application Kik.

When they inspected Towler’s devices, they found him in possession of dozens of disturbing photographs and videos of underage boys and girls.

Some of those were of the most serious category and featured children as young as one.

The nature of some of the videos was described in Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but is too disturbing to report.

A sheriff described Towler’s offences as “serious and concerning” as she sentenced him to carry out community service.

Horrific material found on devices

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that police were alerted by the National Child Abuse Investigating Unit that a Snapchat account connected to Towler had uploaded a Category A image to the internet on January 12 last year.

A search warrant was executed for Towler’s Torry home, where two mobile phones were discovered, one of which Towler had used to send two videos of the most serious category to another user on the Kik app.

These videos featured girls aged between 10 and 14 years of age.

On the same device, cybercrime officers found a gallery folder entitled ‘hot stuff’ with 50 video files of varying categories featuring children aged between one and 14 years of age.

Another Category A video discovered on the phone featured a 13-year-old Korean girl and lasted over five minutes.

Upon examining the other phone, Towler was found to be using this to send and receive child sex abuse material through the Telegram social media application.

In a group chat, up to 80 Category A images and videos were found involving children aged as young as one.

Within the gallery on the device, 21 video files of girls as young as two were also found.

Another application was found that also featured several indecent videos of girls aged as young as five. These were also all of the most serious category.

In the dock, Towler pleaded guilty to one charge of downloading child abuse material and a second charge of being in possession of indecent images of children.

He also admitted being in possession of extreme pornography involving children and animals and a final charge of distributing indecent images of children.

Solicitor says client needs social work intervention

Defence solicitor Mike Monro stated that his client currently had other outstanding matter to which he had pleaded guilty and made the case that Towler needed help to overcome his demons.

“If ever sombody required the assistance that can be given by the criminal justice social work department, then my client is it,” he said.

“I ask that he be dealt with by way of a community disposal.”

Sheriff Christine McCrossan described Towler’s offences as “serious and concerning” but added she would “allow him to get assistance”.

The sheriff made Towler, of Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for three years and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

She also made him subject to a sex offenders programme and placed him on the sex offenders register for three years.

