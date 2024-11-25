Aberdeen couple caught ignoring lifetime ban on keeping animals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen couple caught ignoring lifetime ban on keeping animals

John and Victoria Symon have appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court again after admitting keeping more dogs and cats at their Seaton Gardens property.

By Joanne Warnock
John and Victoria Symon leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court
John and Victoria Symon leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court

An Aberdeen couple who were given a lifetime ban on keeping animals last year admitted flouting the order the very same day it was imposed.

John Symon, 43, and Victoria Symon, 38, received the ban last year after they were found to have neglected 60 animals which were found in squalid conditions crammed into their flat.

John Symon previously admitted three charges of causing an animal unnecessary suffering and two charges of failing to meet the needs of an animal.

Victoria Symon previously admitted one charge of causing an animal unnecessary suffering.

Banned from keeping pets

Their lifetime ban came into force on February 22, 2023.

Now the couple have reappeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after admitting keeping more dogs and cats at their Seaton Gardens property from the day that ban was imposed.

The pair admitted breaching the disqualification order between February 22 and March 10 last year by having four lurcher dogs.

The court heard from fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley that the SSPCA helpline received a call on February 23 last year telling them John Symon had been seen walking some dogs.

When SSPCA officers went to the address to deliver a letter, they could hear dogs barking inside, the court was told.

SSPCA tipped-off

The couple also admitted owning three cats and a Lhasa Apso dog between February 22 and April 12, 2023.

Ms Coakley told the court the SSPCA helpline received further calls telling them the pair had been collecting dog food from a local foodbank.

She said: “Someone called the helpline who had recently rehomed a dog to the accused – a lurcher called Sally – and that person had since learned of their ban.

“SSPCA officers went to the couple’s property and Mrs Symon invited them in.

“They saw a cat tray, a cat carrier and a large dog bed.”

Tip-offs to animal helpline

“As they left the flat, a neighbour told them they had seen Mr Symon out walking four dogs – leaving first thing and returning later on during the day.”

The court was told Mrs Symon later admitted to having cats in her living room.

On a second breach charge, the pair admitted to having two puppies and two cats between July 28 and August 3 last year.

Again, the SSPCA helpline received a tip-off telling them the couple were flouting their animal ban and officers went armed with a warrant to the property.

Ms Coakley said: “In the first bedroom, one of the officers looked under a blanket and found a shih tzu puppy and a second puppy inside a rucksack which was a pug.

“A search of the living room revealed a large Birman cat and a black and white cat.”

Lifetime ban imposed

Before the court ban last year, SSPCA officials had discovered appalling conditions, with animals from bearded dragons to guinea pigs all within the couple’s flat.

One of the dogs that was neglected by John and Victoria Symon

The Symons were at first offered support instead of prosecution.

But the pair landed in the dock after repeatedly smuggling more animals into their property, despite continued confiscations by the SSPCA.

Mrs Symon’s defence solicitor Emma Bruce said her client suffered from mental health issues and having animals was a way to deal with stress.

Mr Symon’s defence agent Liam McAlister said the Community Payback Order imposed last year “had worked” and it had “reduced offending”.

He continued: “These two individuals are as vulnerable as they can be – they are both with cerebral limitations.

“These are just two people who love animals.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy said he noted the couple had complied with the order, adding: “Had it not been for the further offending.”

He deferred sentencing for six months, ordering the pair to be of good behaviour in that time and that they show they are “engaging completely” with the animal ban.