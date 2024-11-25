Aberdeen couple caught ignoring lifetime ban on keeping animals

An Aberdeen couple who were given a lifetime ban on keeping animals last year admitted flouting the order the very same day it was imposed.

John Symon, 43, and Victoria Symon, 38, received the ban last year after they were found to have neglected 60 animals which were found in squalid conditions crammed into their flat.

John Symon previously admitted three charges of causing an animal unnecessary suffering and two charges of failing to meet the needs of an animal.

Victoria Symon previously admitted one charge of causing an animal unnecessary suffering.

Banned from keeping pets

Their lifetime ban came into force on February 22, 2023.

Now the couple have reappeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after admitting keeping more dogs and cats at their Seaton Gardens property from the day that ban was imposed.

The pair admitted breaching the disqualification order between February 22 and March 10 last year by having four lurcher dogs.

The court heard from fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley that the SSPCA helpline received a call on February 23 last year telling them John Symon had been seen walking some dogs.

When SSPCA officers went to the address to deliver a letter, they could hear dogs barking inside, the court was told.

SSPCA tipped-off

The couple also admitted owning three cats and a Lhasa Apso dog between February 22 and April 12, 2023.

Ms Coakley told the court the SSPCA helpline received further calls telling them the pair had been collecting dog food from a local foodbank.

She said: “Someone called the helpline who had recently rehomed a dog to the accused – a lurcher called Sally – and that person had since learned of their ban.

“SSPCA officers went to the couple’s property and Mrs Symon invited them in.

“They saw a cat tray, a cat carrier and a large dog bed.”

Tip-offs to animal helpline

“As they left the flat, a neighbour told them they had seen Mr Symon out walking four dogs – leaving first thing and returning later on during the day.”

The court was told Mrs Symon later admitted to having cats in her living room.

On a second breach charge, the pair admitted to having two puppies and two cats between July 28 and August 3 last year.

Again, the SSPCA helpline received a tip-off telling them the couple were flouting their animal ban and officers went armed with a warrant to the property.

Ms Coakley said: “In the first bedroom, one of the officers looked under a blanket and found a shih tzu puppy and a second puppy inside a rucksack which was a pug.

“A search of the living room revealed a large Birman cat and a black and white cat.”

Lifetime ban imposed

Before the court ban last year, SSPCA officials had discovered appalling conditions, with animals from bearded dragons to guinea pigs all within the couple’s flat.

The Symons were at first offered support instead of prosecution.

But the pair landed in the dock after repeatedly smuggling more animals into their property, despite continued confiscations by the SSPCA.

Mrs Symon’s defence solicitor Emma Bruce said her client suffered from mental health issues and having animals was a way to deal with stress.

Mr Symon’s defence agent Liam McAlister said the Community Payback Order imposed last year “had worked” and it had “reduced offending”.

He continued: “These two individuals are as vulnerable as they can be – they are both with cerebral limitations.

“These are just two people who love animals.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy said he noted the couple had complied with the order, adding: “Had it not been for the further offending.”

He deferred sentencing for six months, ordering the pair to be of good behaviour in that time and that they show they are “engaging completely” with the animal ban.