Speeding driver behind bars after killing two holidaymakers in A85 crash

George Murphy was trying to overtake four vehicles - including a bus - on a blind summit when he drove head-on into Martin and Josephine Cousland's car.

By Grant McCabe
George Murphy appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Spindrift
A speeding driver who killed two holidaymakers in a horror head-on smash on the A85 in Argyll is behind bars today.

George Murphy, 55, caused the crash after trying to overtake four vehicles, including a bus, on a blind summit and bend.

Martin and Josephine Cousland, of Anstruther, Fife, sadly never survived the collision after their Audi Q2 was struck.

Murphy’s two sons – who were passengers in his Ford Mondeo – were also badly hurt in the crash, which happened on March 31 2023.

Murphy – who already had a history of road traffic offences – today appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of causing the deaths and serious injury by dangerous driving.

Martin and Josephine Cousland were holidaying in Oban. Image: Police Scotland

The dad, of Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire, had been on bail but was remanded in custody by judge Lord Arthurson pending sentencing in the New Year.

The crash occurred on the A85 Oban to Perth trunk road at Glen Lochy around six miles from Tyndrum in Argyll.

Josephine, 69, had been driving the couple’s Audi that day with her 70-year-old husband Martin the passenger when tragedy struck.

Footage of crash played in court

Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC explained: “As she emerged out of a dip in the road, her vehicle collided head-on with the Ford Mondeo.

“Murphy had been travelling east on the westbound carriageway after performing a multi-vehicle overtake when approaching the brow of the hill.”

Murphy had tried to get around the coach despite having “insufficient visibility of oncoming traffic” due to the approaching blind summit and bend.

Harrowing footage of the crash – captured on a dash-cam and from the bus – was played during the hearing today.

Murphy kept his head down and did not look at the screen in front of him as he sat in the dock.

Photos of the wreckage were also shown in court.

Mr Prentice: “Several drivers and passengers from other vehicles ran to assist the occupants of both cars.

The A85 road near to Dalmally.
The crash happened on the A85 in March last year. Image: Google Maps.

“There was nothing they could do to save the lives of Josephine and Martin Cousland.”

Murphy’s two sons – Alexander, 25, and 21-year-old Liam – were also affected.

Alexander suffered a spinal injury while Liam had a broken hip shattered in 12 places.

Driver accepts he will ‘never be forgiven’

The court heard the Couslands – who had two daughters Penelope and Zoe – lived on a farmhouse in Anstruther.

Josephine had previously studied geography at Edinburgh University. She went on to work in human resources.

Martin had been an engineering project manager before his retirement.

Murphy’s KC Tony Graham KC said: “There is not a day that passes where he is not haunted by his driving that day.

“It is driving that he has little recollection of as he, too, was injured.

George Murphy

“This is a situation where the Couslands had been embarking on a holiday in the west coast.

“Mr Murphy and his family had been returning from a similar holiday in Oban.

“It should have been a pleasant day and not resulted in what then took place.”

The defence advocate added Murphy could not escape that he had “caused the destruction of human life” and appreciates that he will “never be forgiven”.

Lord Arthurson deferred sentencing for reports.

‘Our lives will never be the same’

After the hearing, the couple’s grieving daughters released a statement describing how Martin and Josephine had been “killed in this unnecessary and horrific way”.

They also said: “Our parents were fun, kind and caring people. They had a great zest for life.

“They have been deprived of growing into old age together and of more time with friends and family.

“Our lives will never be the same. We would plead to all road users to drive safely and consider all the potential consequences of not doing so.”

The daughters also thanked those who tried to help their parents at the scene.