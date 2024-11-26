Diego the dog spared death sentence after biting deliver man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Diego the dog spared death sentence after biting deliver man

Owner Janet MacFarlane has been warned that the six-year-old dog must be kept muzzled and on a lead when out in public.

By David Love
Janet MacFarlane was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A German shepherd dog who bit a delivery driver on the hand has been shown mercy by a sheriff who decided against handing him a death sentence.

But Diego’s owner Janet MacFarlane was instructed by Sheriff Sara Matheson to keep him muzzled and on a lead when out in public.

Inverness Sheriff Court previously heard how Diego bit the worker through a gap in the gate, leaving him needing stitches.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Sharon Ralph, the delivery driver told the court that when he arrived at the property in Drumnadrochit on April 14 of last year the dog was initially called away by MacFarlane’s husband.

‘Beware of the dog, it may bite’

He said he did not notice the dog returning as he passed the parcel over to MacFarlane – but it was at this point that he was bitten through a gap in the gate.

“I said to the lady: ‘Your dog had just bitten me and she shrugged and walked away,” he said.

“I didn’t know it was there.

“She pointed to the fence and said ‘Well we have got a sign’.”

The court heard that the entrance to MacFarlane’s Balmacaan Road property featured three signs warning visitors about the four-legged residents, including one that said: “Beware of the dog, it may bite, you have been warned.”

MacFarlane, who was found guilty after trial in Spetember of having a dangerously out-of-control dog, appeared for sentencing after a police report on the risk the canine posed was provided to the court.

Delivery man to get £600 compensation

Defence solicitor John MacColl told Sheriff Matheson: “According to the legislation, the court shall not be required to order destruction if the court is satisfied that it is not a danger to public safety and considering the temperament and past behaviour of the dog.

“A police constable has provided sufficient information for your Ladyship to refrain from ordering destruction. It had never bitten anyone before and it is six years old now.

“The constable took the dog for a walk in a residential area and it did not react.

“My client and her husband were involved in a road accident and had the dog with them. Despite the traumatic experience, it was calm and compliant in the presence of police, fire and ambulance personnel.”

Sheriff Matheson also imposed a compensation order of £600 to be paid to the victim.

But she warned MacFarlane: “This is a contingent destruction order. It means the dog must be kept under control, if not, it will be destroyed.”

 