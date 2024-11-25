Peterhead man facing lengthy jail term after admitting rape and sexual abuse of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Peterhead man facing lengthy jail term after admitting rape and sexual abuse of children

Russell Maitland also admitted flashing his penis at various locations around Peterhead over a six-year period – crimes he said he carried out “for the thrill”.

By Joanne Warnock
Russell Maitland appeared at Aberdeen High Court.
A Peterhead man has been locked up after admitting raping a child and sexually assaulting another over a prolonged period.

Russell Maitland initially denied the historic offences but entered a guilty plea before the trial began.

The 37-year-old appeared at the High Court in Aberdeen charged with two counts of raping children under the age of 13, but one of the charges was reduced to sexual assault.

Maitland also admitted a charge of public indecency by flashing his penis at various locations around Peterhead over a six-year period – crimes he said he carried out “for the thrill”.

Victims bravely told teacher

The children, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were aged between four and 12 at the time of the attacks, which were said to have taken place at various locations across Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

Maitland admitted touching the private parts of one child whilst covering their eyes with a mask – but further charges of taking photographs of the child were dropped.

A charge of sexually assaulting a woman by touching her buttocks and private parts over her clothing was also dropped.

Advocate Depute Chris McKenna told the court one of the children had bravely told a schoolteacher about the assaults and the police became involved.

Mr McKenna explained that when interviewed by police Maitland had at first given “no comment” answers but when the second child’s evidence was put to him, he made some admissions.

Indecent exposure

“He said he had his penis exposed for the thrill and that he had been exposing himself around the Peterhead area ‘just for the thrill’,” Mr McKenna said.

Judge William Summers, deferred sentencing on Maitland until January, said: “There are profoundly serious offences, and they can only be dealt with by way of a lengthy custodial sentence.”

He placed Maitland on remand and asked for background reports to be produced, ordering the paedophile to return to the High Court on January 14 2025.

Paedophile Maitland, whose address was listed as Copeman Avenue, was also placed on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.