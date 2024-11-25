Teenager set fire to curtains during cigarette break at Portsoy care home

An 18-year-old sparked a care home blaze after she set fire to curtains while having a cigarette break.

Morgan Low started the fire at Durnhythe Care Home in Portsoy then lied to colleagues and police to cover up her crime, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Low’s own solicitor described the incident as “stupidity” – and said it “beggars belief” that his client would act in the way she did.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court Low, who is now 20, had only been employed at Durnhythe for a few weeks when the fire broke out, at around 4.40pm on December 14 2022.

Ms Thompson said next door to the first-floor room where the fire started was residents who were receiving end-of-life care.

Staff began evacuating the residents as the emergency services arrived, Ms Thompson continued, and the court was told the fire was quickly extinguished and investigations began.

“The investigation found that the most likely source of the fire was a naked flame being held against the bottom of the curtain,” she said.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service officers estimated that it would take between 20 and 30 seconds of the curtain being in direct contact with flames for it to catch fire.”

A green lighter was found outside the room and initially Low lied about how the fire started, claiming she had been in the lift with another resident the fire alarm started sounding.

Jennifer Eddy, a social worker, and Amanda Lakin, the care home manager, were also on shift on the day of the fire, the court was told.

Lighter left as evidence

Ms Thompson said: “[Low] later approached police and provided a further statement advising that she had touched the lighter.

“[Low] informed Jennifer Eddy that she had touched the lighter after being told to hold it by Amanda Lakin.

“Amanda Lakin, knowing this to be false, told the police.

“Police officers later traced Low and spoke to her regarding the inaccuracies in her statement and what the other witnesses had advised.

“While speaking to Low she admitted to attending the room to collect a wheelchair however while she was there had smoked a cigarette out of the window while sat on the windowsill.

Curtains caught fire

“She further admitted to playing with a lighter at this time, flicking the flame at the curtains, and holding it there for about five seconds which had caused them to begin to burn.

“Low also advised that she had attempted to put the flames out and left the room prior to the alarm activating.”

The court also heard how Low had commented on a Facebook post made by The Press and Journal the morning after the fire.

In it, she remarked: “Big well done to everyone last night, you’s all done an amazing job”.

The total value of the damage was £15,560, the court was told.

Low’s defence solicitor Mike Munro said it was not often he was “lost for words,” adding: “But this beggars belief.”

He explained that his client had gone to check all the residents had gone downstairs for dinner and had chanced upon an open window – so decided to have a cigarette.

“She had a panic attack,” Mr Munro said. “She lit a cigarette and was puffing away.

“She then starts flicking the lighter on the curtains and she started the fire.

“If only she had taken immediate steps to raise the alarm, but she did not. She tried to put it out with her bare hands – obviously, she should have sought assistance.

Stupid and reckless

“It did not help her case that she did not say anything, but elected in her stupidity to say nothing.”

Sheriff Philip Mann spoke sternly to Low, telling her the fire could have been “catastrophic”.

“Your actions were stupid and reckless and caused distress to residents receiving palliative care,” he said.

He sentenced Low to 270 hours of unpaid work and placed her under supervision for two years as a direct alternative to custody, warning: “If you breach this order, it will open the opportunity of custody, do you understand?”

Low, of Doune Crescent, Macduff, nodded.