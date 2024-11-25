Teenager set fire to curtains during cigarette break at Portsoy care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Teenager set fire to curtains during cigarette break at Portsoy care home

Morgan Low's fire at Durnhythe Care Home in December 2022 caused £15,000 of damage and landed her in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Joanne Warnock
Morgan Low admitted starting the fire at Durnhythe Care Home in Portsoy.
Morgan Low admitted starting the fire at Durnhythe Care Home in Portsoy.

An 18-year-old sparked a care home blaze after she set fire to curtains while having a cigarette break.

Morgan Low started the fire at Durnhythe Care Home in Portsoy then lied to colleagues and police to cover up her crime, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Low’s own solicitor described the incident as “stupidity” – and said it “beggars belief” that his client would act in the way she did.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court Low, who is now 20, had only been employed at Durnhythe for a few weeks when the fire broke out, at around 4.40pm on December 14 2022.

Ms Thompson said next door to the first-floor room where the fire started was residents who were receiving end-of-life care.

Staff began evacuating the residents as the emergency services arrived, Ms Thompson continued, and the court was told the fire was quickly extinguished and investigations began.

Police outside Durnhythe Care Home, Portsoy. Picture: Jasperimage.

“The investigation found that the most likely source of the fire was a naked flame being held against the bottom of the curtain,” she said.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service officers estimated that it would take between 20 and 30 seconds of the curtain being in direct contact with flames for it to catch fire.”

A green lighter was found outside the room and initially Low lied about how the fire started, claiming she had been in the lift with another resident the fire alarm started sounding.

Jennifer Eddy, a social worker, and Amanda Lakin, the care home manager, were also on shift on the day of the fire, the court was told.

Lighter left as evidence

Ms Thompson said: “[Low] later approached police and provided a further statement advising that she had touched the lighter.

“[Low] informed Jennifer Eddy that she had touched the lighter after being told to hold it by Amanda Lakin.

“Amanda Lakin, knowing this to be false, told the police.

“Police officers later traced Low and spoke to her regarding the inaccuracies in her statement and what the other witnesses had advised.

“While speaking to Low she admitted to attending the room to collect a wheelchair however while she was there had smoked a cigarette out of the window while sat on the windowsill.

Curtains caught fire

“She further admitted to playing with a lighter at this time, flicking the flame at the curtains, and holding it there for about five seconds which had caused them to begin to burn.

“Low also advised that she had attempted to put the flames out and left the room prior to the alarm activating.”

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze at Durnhythe Care Home in Portsoy. Picture: Jasperimage.

The court also heard how Low had commented on a Facebook post made by The Press and Journal the morning after the fire.

In it, she remarked: “Big well done to everyone last night, you’s all done an amazing job”.

The total value of the damage was £15,560, the court was told.

Low’s defence solicitor Mike Munro said it was not often he was “lost for words,” adding: “But this beggars belief.”

He explained that his client had gone to check all the residents had gone downstairs for dinner and had chanced upon an open window – so decided to have a cigarette.

“She had a panic attack,” Mr Munro said. “She lit a cigarette and was puffing away.

“She then starts flicking the lighter on the curtains and she started the fire.

“If only she had taken immediate steps to raise the alarm, but she did not. She tried to put it out with her bare hands – obviously, she should have sought assistance.

Stupid and reckless

“It did not help her case that she did not say anything, but elected in her stupidity to say nothing.”

Sheriff Philip Mann spoke sternly to Low, telling her the fire could have been “catastrophic”.

“Your actions were stupid and reckless and caused distress to residents receiving palliative care,” he said.

He sentenced Low to 270 hours of unpaid work and placed her under supervision for two years as a direct alternative to custody, warning: “If you breach this order, it will open the opportunity of custody, do you understand?”

Low, of Doune Crescent, Macduff, nodded.