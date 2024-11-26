Aberdeenshire ice cream van targeted by drug addict in frightening firebomb attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire ice cream van targeted by drug addict in frightening firebomb attack

The owners of Miss Whippy Delight are mystified why Jamie Howell would douse their van in petrol.

By David McPhee
Jamie Howell tried to torch an ice cream van.
A couple who run an ice cream business say they are baffled as to why an Aberdeen drug addict doused their van with petrol and tried to set it on fire.

Jamie Howell was dressed all in black when he turned up in the quiet village of Daviot near Oldmeldrum and targeted Elizabeth Taylor and Neil Robertson’s Miss Whippy Delight van.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Howell, 40, had accrued a debt and had been sent to torch the van to give the couple “a scare”.

Speaking after the case, Elizabeth said she believed it was a case of mistaken identity and described the petrol attack as “evil”.

“We were victims of a very, very serious thing and we don’t know why,” she said, adding: “Why were we targeted?”

The Miss Whippy Delight van was targeted. Image: DC Thomson

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that at around 9.10pm on February 6 last year, Elizabeth was driving towards her house when she saw a man dressed all in black, stumbling around the street and the pavement.

Five minutes later, Elizabeth and Neil went to their living room window where they saw Howell waving around a green object, which they realised was a petrol can.

Howell then began to pour petrol all over their ice cream van.

The couple went outside to try to stop Howell and he began waving the petrol can around while shouting and acting in an aggressive manner.

“You are messing with the wrong motherf******,” Howell told them. “We will get you.”

Neil confronted Howell and told him the police had been contacted, causing him to run off still clutching the petrol can.

‘We are just a family business’

A short time later, Howell returned and began running back down the street towards the couple’s home, causing Neil to restrain him over his fear of what he might do next.

Howell then got free and ran away for a second time as the police arrived on the scene.

A search began to find Howell with the police enlisting Neil and some members of the public, who soon located him and restrained him until officers arrived and arrested him.

Upon searching Howell’s pockets, the police found he had a lighter in his possession.

In the dock, Howell pleaded guilty to one charge of wilfully attempting to set a fire.

Elizabeth and Neil say they are still baffled why they were targeted and have since put up security cameras around their property to feel safe.

“We are just a family business,” Neil said, adding: “It’s our whole livelihood.”

Mum-of-three Elizabeth added: “It was a disgusting and evil thing for someone to do – we can’t get to the bottom as to why someone would do it.”

Accused was sent to give couple ‘a scare’

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court that his client had a history of drug abuse and that heroin and crack cocaine addiction had played a large role in Howell’s offending.

“With regard to this offence, he had a drug debt and to address the debt – or part of the debt – he agreed to carry out this offence,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Howell does not have a great recollection of what occurred but did make comments that suggest he was sent there to give these people a scare – but I do not know what the background is to that.”

Mr McRobert also told the court that his client had been servicing a “significant” prison sentence in relation to other matters and asked the court to help Howell address his long-term drug problem.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Howell: “The easy thing for me to do would be to send you to custody, but in the long run I’m not sure that would achieve anything and we would just end up back here.”

The sheriff said that it was “with some trepidation” that he would release Howell, of Hazelwood Terrace, Aberdeen, and make him subject to a two-year drug treatment and testing order.

