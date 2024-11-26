Skye murder accused’s mental disorders would not account for his behaviour, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Skye murder accused’s mental disorders would not account for his behaviour, court told

A forensic psychologist was giving evidence at the trial of Finlay MacDonald, who denies murdering his brother-in-law during a rampage of violence.

By Dave Finlay
Police and forensics experts at the scene of the shooting at a property in Teangue.
Police and forensics experts at the scene of the shooting at a property in Teangue.

A man accused of murdering his brother-in-law was not significantly impaired in his ability to control his actions by mental disorders, a psychologist told a court today.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that one expert considered that at the time of the alleged murder, Finlay MacDonald had undiagnosed autism spectrum disorder, personality disorder and was experiencing low mood and anxiety.

Advocate depute Liam Ewing KC asked forensic psychologist Lorraine Johnstone whether those disorders, conditions and traits would have significantly impaired MacDonald’s ability to control his actions on the day of his alleged crimes.

She replied: “No, I don’t think they did.”

She told the court: “I think, on the whole, the autism is relevant but not to the level and degree that it can account for his behaviour.”

John MacKinnon was shot dead at his home

The court has previously heard how MacDonald stabbed his wife Rowena, 34, before going to his brother-in-law John MacKinnon’s home and shooting him dead with a pump action shotgun.

After that, marine engineer MacDonald drove to the Dornie home of retired osteopath John Donald MacKenzie – who he blamed for badly injuring him during back treatment – and allegedly opened fire there too.

Ms Johnstone said MacDonald said he knew he had done wrong when he attacked his wife and could not see a future for himself.

He armed himself with additional weapons and then set off motivated by a desire to confront others with whom he felt aggrieved, she said.

Injuries outlined in court

The injuries and wounds suffered by MacDonald’s alleged victims were also described to the jury today.

Rowena MacDonald was found to have sustained nine stab wounds, including injuries to her chest and liver.

Jurors were told in agreed evidence that brother-in-law Mr MacKinnon suffered three shotgun wounds to his chest, abdomen and thigh. The cause of death was given as shotgun wound to the chest.

Mr MacKenzie was flown by air ambulance from Dornie to Raigmore Hospital, in Inverness.

He was in a critical condition and underwent surgery. It was found that part of one of his kidneys was blown away. He later underwent two further operations.

His wife Fay sustained multiple small wounds from shotgun pellets among other injuries.

MacDonald denies all the charges

MacDonald, 41, is accused of attempting to murder his wife on August 10 2022 at the family home at Tarskavaig, on the Isle of Skye, by repeatedly stabbing her.

He is also accused of murdering distillery worker Mr MacKinnon on the same day at his home in Teangue by firing a shotgun at him.

He is further alleged to have attempted to murder retired osteopath Mr MacKenzie and his wife Fay, both 65, at their home in  Dornie by discharging a shotgun at them.

MacDonald has pleaded not guilty to the charges and lodged a special defence to the murder charge maintaining at the time of the alleged offence his ability to determine or control his conduct was substantially impaired by abnormality of mind.

The trial, before judge Lady Drummond, continues.