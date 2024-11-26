Skye murder accused’s mental disorders would not account for his behaviour, court told

A man accused of murdering his brother-in-law was not significantly impaired in his ability to control his actions by mental disorders, a psychologist told a court today.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that one expert considered that at the time of the alleged murder, Finlay MacDonald had undiagnosed autism spectrum disorder, personality disorder and was experiencing low mood and anxiety.

Advocate depute Liam Ewing KC asked forensic psychologist Lorraine Johnstone whether those disorders, conditions and traits would have significantly impaired MacDonald’s ability to control his actions on the day of his alleged crimes.

She replied: “No, I don’t think they did.”

She told the court: “I think, on the whole, the autism is relevant but not to the level and degree that it can account for his behaviour.”

The court has previously heard how MacDonald stabbed his wife Rowena, 34, before going to his brother-in-law John MacKinnon’s home and shooting him dead with a pump action shotgun.

After that, marine engineer MacDonald drove to the Dornie home of retired osteopath John Donald MacKenzie – who he blamed for badly injuring him during back treatment – and allegedly opened fire there too.

Ms Johnstone said MacDonald said he knew he had done wrong when he attacked his wife and could not see a future for himself.

He armed himself with additional weapons and then set off motivated by a desire to confront others with whom he felt aggrieved, she said.

Injuries outlined in court

The injuries and wounds suffered by MacDonald’s alleged victims were also described to the jury today.

Rowena MacDonald was found to have sustained nine stab wounds, including injuries to her chest and liver.

Jurors were told in agreed evidence that brother-in-law Mr MacKinnon suffered three shotgun wounds to his chest, abdomen and thigh. The cause of death was given as shotgun wound to the chest.

Mr MacKenzie was flown by air ambulance from Dornie to Raigmore Hospital, in Inverness.

He was in a critical condition and underwent surgery. It was found that part of one of his kidneys was blown away. He later underwent two further operations.

His wife Fay sustained multiple small wounds from shotgun pellets among other injuries.

MacDonald denies all the charges

MacDonald, 41, is accused of attempting to murder his wife on August 10 2022 at the family home at Tarskavaig, on the Isle of Skye, by repeatedly stabbing her.

He is also accused of murdering distillery worker Mr MacKinnon on the same day at his home in Teangue by firing a shotgun at him.

He is further alleged to have attempted to murder retired osteopath Mr MacKenzie and his wife Fay, both 65, at their home in Dornie by discharging a shotgun at them.

MacDonald has pleaded not guilty to the charges and lodged a special defence to the murder charge maintaining at the time of the alleged offence his ability to determine or control his conduct was substantially impaired by abnormality of mind.

The trial, before judge Lady Drummond, continues.