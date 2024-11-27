‘Hail Hitler’: Injured Inverness man left police covered in blood

Police were subjected to a tirade of foul language and racist abuse after they went to help an injured man in Inverness city centre.

Mark Macdonald was nursing a head wound in the city’s High Street but started shouting, swearing and using the n-word when officers arrived.

Even when they managed to get him to Raigmore Hospital for treatment his abuse didn’t stop and he told officers: “I hope you die” and “Hail Hitler”.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that the disturbance started as officers waited for an ambulance to take the 47-year-old to hospital.

‘I hope you enjoy having AIDS’

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh said: “The constables required him to desist as it was alarming members of the public and young children. But he continued to shout and swear and was arrested.

“A knife was recovered from his backpack.”

Macdonald told them: “It is for my own protection.”

The prosecutor continued: “He was taken to Raigmore Hospital where he repeated racist slurs and said to officers: ‘I hope you die.’ and ‘Hail Hitler.’

“When being checked over by a doctor, he lunged at one constable and attempted to bite him on the face. He was taken to the ground and restrained.

“The police body armour was covered in blood and he said: ‘I hope you enjoy having AIDS.'”

Macdonald, a prisoner at HMP Inverness, admitted threatening behaviour and possession of a knife in a public place without reasonable excuse on July 16 this year.

Sentence was deferred until December 24 for a drug treatment and testing order assessment and he was released on bail.