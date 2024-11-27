‘Hail Hitler’: Injured Inverness man left police covered in blood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Hail Hitler’: Injured Inverness man left police covered in blood

Mark Macdonald was nursing a head wound in the city's High Street but started shouting, swearing and using the n-word when officers arrived.

By David Love
Inverness High Street.
Mark Macdonald was causing a disturbance on the High Street in Inverness.

Police were subjected to a tirade of foul language and racist abuse after they went to help an injured man in Inverness city centre.

Mark Macdonald was nursing a head wound in the city’s High Street but started shouting, swearing and using the n-word when officers arrived.

Even when they managed to get him to Raigmore Hospital for treatment his abuse didn’t stop and he told officers: “I hope you die” and “Hail Hitler”.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that the disturbance started as officers waited for an ambulance to take the 47-year-old to hospital.

‘I hope you enjoy having AIDS’

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh said: “The constables required him to desist as it was alarming members of the public and young children. But he continued to shout and swear and was arrested.

“A knife was recovered from his backpack.”

Macdonald told them: “It is for my own protection.”

The prosecutor continued: “He was taken to Raigmore Hospital where he repeated racist slurs and said to officers: ‘I hope you die.’ and ‘Hail Hitler.’

“When being checked over by a doctor, he lunged at one constable and attempted to bite him on the face. He was taken to the ground and restrained.

“The police body armour was covered in blood and he said: ‘I hope you enjoy having AIDS.'”

Macdonald, a prisoner at HMP Inverness, admitted threatening behaviour and possession of a knife in a public place without reasonable excuse on July 16 this year.

Sentence was deferred until December 24 for a drug treatment and testing order assessment and he was released on bail.