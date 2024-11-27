Skye murder accused had ‘enough ammunition to start a small war’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye murder accused had ‘enough ammunition to start a small war’, court told

A clinical psychologist said at the time of the alleged murder Finlay MacDonald was affected by autism and post-traumatic stress disorder.

By Dave Finlay
Finlay MacDonald is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson
A murder accused had “a focused plan” to target specific individuals who in his autistic mind were the cause of his difficulties, a court heard today.

A clinical psychologist said Finlay MacDonald was a man who had decided to get to the bottom of his problem and was no longer going to be a victim.

Dr Harry Wood said his behaviour was consistent with an individual focused on himself and his own plan and was not displaying the usual degree of empathy.

Defence counsel Donald Findlay KC said to the psychologist that MacDonald went armed with one of his guns and “really enough ammunition to start a small war” to the home of his brother-in-law John MacKinnon and shot him.

Accused denies murder

The psychologist told the High Court in Edinburgh at the time of the alleged murder MacDonald was affected by autism and post-traumatic stress disorder with depression, anxiety and a personality disorder in the background.

Marine engineer MacDonald, 41, has denied murdering his distillery worker brother-in-law on August 10 in 2022 by shooting him at his family home at Teangue, on the Isle of Skye.

Lyn-Anne MacKinnon, right, with husband John, who was allegedly murdered by her brother.

Mr MacKinnon’s wife, Lyn-Anne MacKinnon, said her brother walked into their home carrying a shotgun and she heard the sound of gunshots. 

In evidence, she said: “As I walked the steps from the car to the door I heard bangs. I walked into the kitchen and found John. At that point, he was still upright. He was groaning.”

Mother-of-six Mrs MacKinnon said she caught her husband in her arms as he was collapsing and said she gently lowered him to the floor.

She said: “I was just screaming in horror.”

Accused of attempted murders

MacDonald has also denied attempting to murder his wife Rowena, 34, at their family home at Tarskavaig on Skye earlier on the same date by repeatedly stabbing her.

The mother-of-four told the jury she was getting ready to leave for work when the alleged attack began. 

She said MacDonald unfolded the knife and began using it to attack her.

She was asked where he stabbed her and replied: “Everywhere he could.”

Rowena MacDonald was allegedly stabbed by her husband in their home on Skye.

She said: “I was absolutely terrified. It just kept coming and coming.”

“I screamed. The children came to the door from the living room and saw it.”

She tried to get away but said her husband followed her and stabbed her in the back and she found the rear door of the property locked.

Complaints over back treatment

Mrs MacDonald described life with her husband and said he believed that his back pain was much worse following his treatment by retired osteopath John Donald MacKenzie.

He has also denied attempting to murder Mr MacKenzie and his wife Fay, both 65, on the same day at their home in the village of Dornie, in Ross-shire, by discharging a shotgun at them.

John Donald and Fay MacKenzie.

On day four of the trial, Mr MacKenzie told the jury that he was lying on top of his wife to protect her when MacDonald opened fire and shot him in the back.

He said: “I lay on top of her to protect her and then he shot me in the back. The struggle for the gun occurred after that. I got up, took the gun off him.”

He said: “When I got up to tackle him Fay would have been on the floor in the shower. My thought was if I had the gun underneath he couldn’t get it”.

He has lodged a special defence maintaining that at the time of the alleged offence his ability to determine and control his conduct was substantially impaired by abnormality of mind.

The trial continues.

 