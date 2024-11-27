‘I’ve never stolen a car before’: Inverness thief caught on dashcam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

‘I’ve never stolen a car before’: Inverness thief caught on dashcam

An audio recording captured Anthony Jackson lamenting how difficult it was to steal the expensive vehicle, which was left smeared in blood.

By Jenni Gee
Anthony Jackson pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A car thief was snared after the dashcam on a Mercedes he was stealing caught him red-handed in more ways than one.

An audio recording captured Anthony Jackson lamenting how difficult it was to steal the expensive vehicle, which was left so smeared in blood.

“F***ing hell,” he was heard saying, “this is hard to do”.

Jackson, 39, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of stealing a Mercedes from outside an address in Slackbuie last year.

He also admitted charges of careless driving without a licence or insurance in relation to a separate incident, which occurred nine days after the Mercedes theft.

In that instance, he ploughed his car into another vehicle and house in a Balloch.

Car stolen while couple dined

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said at around 5pm on July 5 the Mercedes was parked outside its owner’s Lily Bank home.

The woman and her partner then left to go out for dinner.

“When they returned the car had gone,” Ms Eastwood told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald.

The missing car was reported to police and was found at around 3.50am the following day.

“Police officers located the Mercedes Benz parked unattended in a parking space, with a broken side window and blood staining inside the vehicle.”

Ms Eastwood explained that an SD card was recovered from a system inside the vehicle, which had been recording.

“Mr Jackson could be heard to speak and at one point he could be seen leaving the vehicle,” she said.

‘I’ve never stolen a car before’

The fiscal told the court that at one point Jackson could be heard to say: “F***ing hell this is hard to do, I have never stolen a car before.”

The car was returned to its owner, but the estimated cleaning bill for the blood-stained interior was in the region of £14,000 and was so high that the insurance company refused to pay it.

Sheriff MacDonald told Ms Eastwood she had “heard enough” and called for a background report before sentencing Jackson for this and the other charges.

Details of those other charges were not given in court, but court papers show they relate to Jackson driving carelessly without a licence or insurance in a different vehicle nine days after he stole the Mercedes.

Jackson crashed into a house and a vehicle while driving carelessly. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

On this occasion he drove at excessive speed for the road conditions and caused his vehicle to collide with a traffic island, failed to maintain proper control of his vehicle and collided with a residential property and another vehicle on Culloden Road, Balloch, damaging them and injuring himself.

Sheriff MacDonald told Jackson, of Torris Road, Balloch: “I consider the matter that I have just heard to be pretty serious and I’m going to treat it seriously.”

The case was adjourned for sentencing in the new year.

 