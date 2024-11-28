Careless driver caused horrific three-vehicle crash on the A9 in Sutherland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Careless driver caused horrific three-vehicle crash on the A9 in Sutherland

A sheriff fined and banned Kevin Whitehead, telling him: 'It is frankly a miracle that you are still here".

By Jenni Gee
The crash happened on the A9 south of Portgower. Image: Google Street View
The crash happened on the A9 south of Portgower. Image: Google Street View

A driver who miraculously survived a three-vehicle crash on the A9 in Sutherland has been fined almost £3,000 for causing the collision.

Kevin Whitehead crossed the centre lines of the road as he negotiated a bend, crashing into two vans coming in the opposite direction.

The crash left a passenger from one van with a broken sternum, while Whitehead himself suffered a bleed on the brain.

Whitehead, 38, had initially denied a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

But following the first day of evidence, a plea of guilty to the lesser charge of causing serious injury by careless driving was accepted by the prosecution.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told Sheriff Gary Aitken that it was around 7.40am when two white vans were travelling south on the A9 just south of the village of Portgower.

“At this time, the accused was travelling northbound and was negotiating a sweeping right-hand bend when he has cut the corner and collided with the front and offside of a white Vauxhall Vivaro,” she said.

Head-on collision

Ms Hood said that Whitehead’s car then collided “head-on” with a Mercedes Sprinter causing “substantial damage” to both vehicles.

The court heard that Whitehead sustained a head injury in the crash and was observed by witnesses to be “slipping in and out of consciousness”.

Despite this, he climbed from his vehicle and was assisted to a grass verge before being taken to hospital where he received treatment for a “bilateral bleed on the brain”

He was later spoken to by police and confirmed he had been driving the car.

Ms Hood said a passenger from the second van was treated for a sternal fracture, before being discharged with a prescription for pain relief.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Whitehead, said his client had “absolutely no recollection of what took place.”

He said: “He doesn’t have recollection of a period of time before and that is quite common with head injuries.”

Mr Mann said that Whitehead was “the most seriously injured” in the incident and said: “He was fortunate that he didn’t suffer injury that had a more lasting effect on him”

He continued: “He has accepted in this case his responsibility for his driving.

‘He can’t piece it together’

“Although he can’t piece it together, he accepts entirely that he is responsible.

“He didn’t maintain his lane discipline and, as a result, the collision has occurred.”

He said his client was currently serving in the military and had an “unremarkable record” as far as discipline is concerned.

He acknowledged that Whitehead’s licence featured three penalty points and said: “With that exception his driving record is good.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Whitehead: “I have considered the circumstances very carefully – you must appreciate yourself – having heard the fairly graphic evidence from the first witness and seen the photographs of aftermath – that it is frankly a miracle that you are still here at all, and a great relief that although [the van passenger] was severely injured that could have been a great deal worse as well.”

He fined Whitehead, of Scalesburn, Wick, £2,875 and banned him from the roads for 16 months.