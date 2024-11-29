Repeat Highland fare dodger assaulted railway worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Repeat Highland fare dodger assaulted railway worker

Ghale Ahmed was caught twice travelling without a ticket but ignored instructions from railway staff and police, instead becoming agressive and resistant.

By Jenni Gee
ScotRail train.
The incidents began on trains in Highland and Moray. Image: DC Thomson / Sandy McCook

A fare dodger who was caught twice in one day without a ticket assaulted a member of railway staff and resisted police officers.

Ghale Ahmed struck the railway employee as they attempted to escort him from Inverness train station.

Later that day he struggled with police officers who arrived to remove him from a train at Nairn station.

Ghale Ahmed appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit two fare-dodging charges, along with assault, threatening behaviour and resisting British Transport Police.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told Sheriff Robert Frazer that just before 7am on October 29, the conductor on the Kingussie to Inverness service approached Ghale and asked to see his ticket.

‘He did not have a ticket’

“The accused had advised him that he did not have a ticket and did not have any money to buy one,” Ms Silver said.

The conductor told Ahmed he would have to leave the train at the next stop but this was ignored.

When the train came into Carrbridge station, Ahmed did not respond to the conductor’s prompts to get off.

“The conductor has then picked up the accused’s sleeping bag and said that he would help him off the train, to which the accused has jumped up and started shouting aggressively at the conductor in a foreign language resulting in him feeling threatened,” said Ms Silver.

The train continued to Inverness and Ahmed alighted and used the station toilet before being approached again by the conductor and asked to leave the station.

The railway employee escorted him towards the main entrance but Ahmed struck out without provocation and hit the man on the head.

“He followed this with two kicks to the witness’s leg and back,” the fiscal depute said.

Second incident

Then, around 5.20pm on the same day, the conductor on a train leaving Keith approached Ahmed to ask for a ticket.

Ahmed replied that he had a ticket on his phone but he was “out of battery”.

“The conductor has explained he would have to buy a new ticket, to which he responded he didn’t have any money.”

Again Ahmed was told he would have to leave the train at the next stop – news he was said to be “unhappy” about.

The conductor then contacted police who met and boarded the train at Nairn.

Officers told Ahmed, who was assisted by an interpreter throughout the hearing, to leave the train, using short commands and hand gestures to indicate their request.

When Ahmed refused officers took hold of him to remove him from the train, at which point he began to resist and strike out at officers.

He was restrained and handcuffs applied to the front but continued to struggle onto the platform, where the handcuffs were moved to the rear.

Escorted off the platform

“He was escorted off the platform struggling and kicking out at officers,” said Ms Silver.

The behaviour continued until Ahmed was placed in a police cell.

Solicitor John MacColl asked that his client be released on bail pending sentencing.

Sheriff Frazer told Ahmed: “This is two incidents that took place in the course of one day where your behaviour towards members of both British Rail and the British Transport Police is nothing less than disgraceful.”

He added: “The court will be considering all sentencing options.”

The case will call again in the new year.