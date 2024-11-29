Inverness driver who had been drinking fled from police and hid in skip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness driver who had been drinking fled from police and hid in skip

Toby Crace-Eales had failed a roadside breath test before running off and failed to provide a sample after being found.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An uninsured driver who had been drinking fled from police and hid in a skip.

Toby Crace-Eales had already failed a roadside breath test when he got out of the police car and ran away.

He tried to conceal himself inside a waste skip but was found by officers who took him to the police station, where he failed to provide a further sample

Crace-Eales, 31, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of driving without insurance and failing to provide a sample of breath when required to do so.

He also pled guilty to resisting, obstructing or hindering officers in the execution of their duty by opening the door of a police vehicle, fleeing on foot and concealing himself in a skip.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said it was just before 1.30pm on November 14 when officers on mobile patrol on Harbour Road in Inverness noticed some issues with the grey Volkswagen they were following.

The police stopped the vehicle to speak to the driver – Crace-Eales.

He told the police that the car belonged to a friend, who he had assured he was insured, but revealed his own vehicle had in fact been scrapped so this was not the case.

Smell of alcohol

Ms Silver said: “Whilst speaking they have noted the smell of alcohol on his breath.

“They advised him of this and he stated that he had been drinking the previous evening.”

But Crace-Eales failed a roadside breath test – providing a provisional reading of 32 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 22.

It was at this point Crace-Eales made a run for it.

The fiscal depute told Sheriff Robert Frazer: “The accused has opened the rear door of the police vehicle and has then run away on foot, running between premises and over walls, but never out of sight of the officers.

“He has subsequently reached a skip and climbed into it and closed the doors.”

He was found and taken to Burnett Road Police Station, but on arrival did not comply with further breath testing procedures, demanding to see a solicitor and telling officers “I refuse”.

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for Crace-Eales, said his client had been drinking the night before, but had woken to a dental emergency and had borrowed the car to seek treatment.

“He made representations to a friend who gave him access to the vehicle,” Mr O’Dea said.

The defence agent said that, when police stopped the car Crace-Eales had been “struggling with the pain” of his dental issue and had been dealing with some “personal issues” as well.

‘He simply panicked’

He said: “He is astonished that he ran off from the police. He just explained that he simply panicked.

“He thought he was going to be jailed and sent to prison and his life would be over.  He ran off and jumped into some sort of bin. Police never lost sight of him.

“He thinks he had some sort of anxiety issue.”

Mr O’Dea concluded: ” He does regret his behaviour.”

Sheriff Frazer told Crace-Eales, currently of Pelham Road, Clavering: You made a bad situation worse for yourself.”

He noted Crace-Eales’ clean driving licence but told him failing to provide a sample was “serious”, adding: “If you do that you can’t expect any sympathy.

” You resisted arrest and indeed ran away from police […] don’t do it again.”

He fined Crace-Eales £1275 and banned him from the roads for a year.