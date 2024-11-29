Policing expert: Why didn’t gun licensing system disarm Skye shooter Finlay MacDonald before rampage?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Policing expert: Why didn’t gun licensing system disarm Skye shooter Finlay MacDonald before rampage?

The Scottish Police Federation's former General Secretary Calum Steele has criticised Police Scotland's "centralised" gun licensing model.

By Bryan Rutherford
Calum Steele is a former General Secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file police officers. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
The Skye killer Finlay MacDonald’s guns probably would have been seized BEFORE his spree if local police had been allowed to be more closely involved in firearms licensing decisions, a policing expert has claimed.

MacDonald, 41, was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh after jurors found him guilty of murdering his 47-year-old brother-in-law John MacKinnon on August 10 2022.

He was also found guilty of the attempted murders of his wife Rowena, 34, and Dornie osteopath John MacKenzie and his wife Fay – both 65 – all on the same day.

However, as the killer begins his minimum 28-year prison sentence, questions have been raised about how and why MacDonald was granted and retained a licence despite his ongoing mental health struggles and propensity towards anger and violence.

Now, the Scottish Police Federation’s former General Secretary Calum Steele has criticised Police Scotland’s “centralised” gun licensing model, adding: “This should absolutely be the role for local officers and examples, such as Skye, show us why.”

Killer spent £3,618 on six shotguns and 1,000 cartridges of ammunition

MacDonald legally owned a total of six shotguns and more than 1,000 cartridges of ammunition.

The crofter and now-former member of his local clay pigeon shooting club made the purchases worth £3,618 over just a year.

Jurors were told the murder weapon, a Mossberg Pump Action .410 gauge shotgun, was bought just over eight weeks before his murderous rampage.

John MacKinnon was fatally shot with a gun belonging to the brother of his wife Lyn-Anne. Image: Facebook

Mr Steele, a former Northern Constabulary officer, told The Press and Journal: “Those who will have been involved in the application process will be highly distressed by what happened.

“Almost certainly they would have questioned whether they could have or should have made different decisions.”

‘We had a concern about why on earth this guy had any guns’

A police insider at the time of the tragic events that rocked Skye and the nearby village of Dornie spoke of a “question mark” that hung over MacDonald.

“We had a concern about why on earth this guy had any guns,” the source told The P&J, adding: “People weren’t entirely happy about him having guns.

“It was not for a want of people flagging up the issues – it was just the fact that a lot of the decision-making had been centralised.

“I got the impression that, had it just been down to local cops, they’d just have said ‘no’.

“There were certainly question marks about licensing, but it was to do with resourcing, not individual officers that were doing it.”

Skye
From left: John MacKinnon died and Rowena MacDonald, John Donald MacKenzie and Fay Mackenzie all survived serious injuries suffered in three linked incidents on Skye and at Dornie. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson

During the days of Northern Constabulary, local officers took on gun licensing as part of their general workload.

The police insider, who has experience with firearms, said the model had changed over time.

“As a beat cop, you would go and visit farms and do the checks and speak to people. You’d pick up stuff left, right, and centre – throw away remarks, for example.

“You’d see things in houses, or pick up on hints of inappropriateness. But, now, specialist officers go out and do it.

‘Today’s system is a lot more paper-based’

“I’m not saying that the current firearms licensing officers don’t do all of that, but today’s system is a lot more paper-based and they don’t have the capacity to spend that individual time with people.”

Mr Steele said a large proportion of the administration “was taken away from the eyes and ears of the local police officers”.

He added: “If police officers had been embedded in the community in the way they used to be, it is more probable than not – and wouldn’t it be good not to have to wonder – that the police service and officers would have heard and been aware of the troubling behaviour that Mr MacDonald was beginning to display.

“As a consequence of that, they would almost certainly have intervened and taken his firearms off him – even if just on a temporary basis.”

Killer gunman Finlay MacDonald faces decades under lock and key. Image: DC Thomson

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) launched two separate probes, one into Police Scotland’s handling of MacDonald’s terrifying spree – particularly focusing on the events leading up the attack on the osteopath’s home – and another into the potential licensing issues.

PIRC completed both probes and submitted two reports to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) on July 11 and November 28 2023.

Speaking to this newspaper about the report into the police response, a senior Police Scotland source revealed: “There wasn’t an awful lot in it. There are always learnings but there were no big issues.”

COPFS investigations relating to the content of the PIRC reports remain ongoing.

This newspaper can reveal that the outcomes of those investigations will be shared with the next of kin and those most directly affected by MacDonald’s shocking crimes.

A Crown official confirmed: “COPFS has received reports from PIRC.”

The spokesman added: “The investigation is ongoing and the family of John MacKinnon and those affected will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

