Crime & Courts

Family of Skye victim hit out at killer’s ‘lies’ and pay tribute to devoted dad and beloved brother

John MacKinnon's sisters delivered a moving statement outside the High Court, saying: "He will forever live in our hearts and memories".

By Ewan Cameron
Detective Inspector Richard Baird, centre, reads the MacKinnon family statement on behalf of sisters Ann McDonnell, left, and Christine Scally, right. Image: Alan Simpson
The sisters of John MacKinnon branded his murderer a “callous coward” as they paid tribute to the devoted dad who was gunned down while making breakfast for his children.

In a moving statement outside the High Court in Edinburgh, just minutes after they saw Finlay MacDonald jailed for a minimum of 28 years, Ann McDonnell and Christine Scally said their brother “will forever live in our hearts and memories”.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird spoke on behalf of the family and read their statement.

He said: “Today has concluded the long and anguishing wait for justice for our brother John and the surviving victims of the horrific events of 10 August 2022. It has been a long, dark and heartbreaking road to get here.

“It should never be forgotten that John was defenceless at the time of his murder when he was inhumanely shot three times in his own home while making breakfast for his children.

“Murdered by Finlay Macdonald a callous coward whose actions have traumatised all of those involved.

“There is no place in society for such a dangerous individual.”

John MacKinnon was a respected and loved part of the Skye community.

The siblings also hit out at MacDonald’s “devastating” lies during the 11-day court case, after his defence team claimed, without evidence, that Mr MacKinnon was a bully, whose actions 10 years earlier had been the start of a journey that would ultimately end in his murder.

In his police interview – which was played in court – MacDonald told detectives he physically fought with his brother-in-law and Mr MacKinnon once tried to gouge his eyes out.

His sisters’ statement continued: “To hear the lies spoken about John in court was devastating.

“Anyone who knew him would recognise these as a complete fabrication. These lies were presented as a truth in the defence’s evidence and unchallenged in court.

“Only one side was presented regarding the incident in 2013 as John was not in court to defend himself.

“For the record, John despised bullies and found bullying abhorrent.

John MacKinnon.

“Our brother John MacKinnon was a great man. He was a friend to all, a loyal husband, exceptional father and uncle and the best brother we could have been blessed with.

“His funeral on Skye was attended by 600-800 people, a testament to his standing in the community and further afield.”

The MacKinnon family also praised the bravery of police officers Sergeant Christopher Tait and Inspector Bruce Crawford, who ignored official orders not to confront the gunman and managed to disarm him after the shooting at the Dornie home of John and Fay MacKenzie.

They said: “We also acknowledge the incredible bravery of the arresting police officers. They should be commended for their selfless actions in severe adversity.

“Their disregard for their own personal safety ensured no one else was hurt or killed.

Police tape off Finlay MacDonald’s car as part of the crime scene in Dornie. Photo: Jason Hedges

“We have huge admiration for, and would like to pay tribute to, Rowena Macdonald, John Donald Mackenzie, his wife Fay, the police officers and expert witnesses who appeared in court and on live feeds to give their evidence.

“We witnessed the rigorous cross-examination by the defence which must have been incredibly difficult for them, given what they had already suffered and experienced. We have no words that can truly express the extent of our gratitude to all the family and friends that have been with us through these horrendous times.

“Their kindness and never-failing support will never be forgotten.

“We also extend our thanks to the wider Skye & Lochalsh community and Victim Support Scotland.”

DI Richard Baird, centre, with Ann McDonnell, left, and Christine Scally, right, outside the High Court in Edinburgh.

The sisters also spoke about the impact of their brother’s death on the children in the family.

They said: “Lastly, we must mention the other victims in this horrific situation.

“There are 10 children that have now lost their Dads. Finlay MacDonald’s own children are now without a father as a result of his selfish and evil actions.

“John’s six children have been left without his love, support, guidance, security and humour.

“John would be so very proud and full of admiration of his children who have coped so courageously in such awful adversity with the elder children bravely attending court.

“John leaves an incredible legacy in his children. All those who knew him will never forget the special man he was. He will forever live in our hearts and memories.”