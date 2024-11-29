Aberdeen churchyard rapist jailed for seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen churchyard rapist jailed for seven years

Sean Wyness' own defence solicitor conceded that his client's violent actions towards his victim and the lasting impact on her would result in a significant prison sentence.

By David McPhee
Sean Wyness was sentenced to seven years in prison. Image: DC Thomson.
A violent Aberdeen churchyard rapist has been jailed for seven years.

Sean Wyness, 34, appeared in the dock at the High Court in Aberdeen to face sentence after he dragged a woman into the grounds of St Clement’s Church and raped her during the early hours of May 15 2022.  

He was found guilty of rape following a jury trial earlier this year.

No other disposal

The charge stated that Wyness seized the woman by the hair and pinned her against a wall.

Wyness then pulled down her clothes and raped her.

It was stated that Wyness’ actions toward his victim were particularly violent, meaning that she now suffers from significant trauma following the incident.

Judge Graham Buchanan told Wyness that no other disposal other than a custodial sentence was appropriate and handed him a nine-year extended sentence.

Wyness will spend seven years behind bars and a further two years on licence in the community upon his release.

The judge also placed Wyness on the sex offenders register for life.

“You were convicted by the jury of rape and the evidence at your trial disclosed that your offence was a very nasty one in the course of which you used a significant degree of violence towards your victim,” Judge Buchanan said.

“It is clear from the terms of her victim impact statement that she has suffered and continues to suffer psychological trauma as a result of what you did to her.

“There is clearly only one disposal and that it one that includes a substantial period of imprisonment.”

Police at the scene of the rape in the grounds of St Clement’s Church.

Defence solicitor David Moggach accepted that his client “had been convicted of a serious offence” adding that it was important to be realistic about the outcome and that there was “only one disposal today”.

“With regards to risk, he has reached the age of 34 and he has only one previous conviction before this, for malicious mischief,” Mr Moggach said.

“Be that as it may, I cannot get away from the impact on the complainer and that there are parts of the liable that, for want of a better word, make this worse for my client.”

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Ryan Morris of Police Scotland said: “Wyness will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison.

“I would like to commend the woman for her strength in coming forward during the investigation.

“We would encourage anyone who has experienced any form of violent or sexual offence, regardless of when it happened, to report it to us.”

