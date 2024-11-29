Aberdeen churchyard rapist jailed for seven years

A violent Aberdeen churchyard rapist has been jailed for seven years.

Sean Wyness, 34, appeared in the dock at the High Court in Aberdeen to face sentence after he dragged a woman into the grounds of St Clement’s Church and raped her during the early hours of May 15 2022.

He was found guilty of rape following a jury trial earlier this year.

No other disposal

The charge stated that Wyness seized the woman by the hair and pinned her against a wall.

Wyness then pulled down her clothes and raped her.

It was stated that Wyness’ actions toward his victim were particularly violent, meaning that she now suffers from significant trauma following the incident.

Judge Graham Buchanan told Wyness that no other disposal other than a custodial sentence was appropriate and handed him a nine-year extended sentence.

Wyness will spend seven years behind bars and a further two years on licence in the community upon his release.

The judge also placed Wyness on the sex offenders register for life.

“You were convicted by the jury of rape and the evidence at your trial disclosed that your offence was a very nasty one in the course of which you used a significant degree of violence towards your victim,” Judge Buchanan said.

“It is clear from the terms of her victim impact statement that she has suffered and continues to suffer psychological trauma as a result of what you did to her.

“There is clearly only one disposal and that it one that includes a substantial period of imprisonment.”

Defence solicitor David Moggach accepted that his client “had been convicted of a serious offence” adding that it was important to be realistic about the outcome and that there was “only one disposal today”.

“With regards to risk, he has reached the age of 34 and he has only one previous conviction before this, for malicious mischief,” Mr Moggach said.

“Be that as it may, I cannot get away from the impact on the complainer and that there are parts of the liable that, for want of a better word, make this worse for my client.”

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Ryan Morris of Police Scotland said: “Wyness will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison.

“I would like to commend the woman for her strength in coming forward during the investigation.

“We would encourage anyone who has experienced any form of violent or sexual offence, regardless of when it happened, to report it to us.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.