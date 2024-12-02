Man who raped and abused child for 13 years facing long period behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who raped and abused child for 13 years facing long period behind bars

Alistair Burnett, from Sandhaven near Fraserburgh, was convicted of subjecting the youngster to sickening sexual abuse, including repeated rapes.

By Vic Rodrick
Alistair Burnett, from Sandhaven. Image: Facebook
Alistair Burnett, from Sandhaven. Image: Facebook

A predatory paedophile who repeatedly raped and sexually abused a child for 13 years is facing the prospect of never being freed from prison.

Alistair Burnett, from Sandhaven near Fraserburgh, was convicted of subjecting the youngster to sickening sexual abuse, including repeated rapes.

Much of his abuse is too disturbing to report in detail.

When he appeared for sentence at the High Court in Livingston via a video link from prison Judge Jane Farquharson said a criminal justice report about the accused had given her “cause for concern”.

She said: “Clearly I had in mind a lengthy period of imprisonment and I asked for a risk assessment with a view to imposing an extended sentence.

“However the risk is not assessed as being manageable in the community, so there is a significant risk he poses and continues to pose until his needs are met.”

13 years of torment for victim

Burnett, 33, was convicted of abusing the youngster in Aberdeenshire, between 2008 and 2021.

When the child was aged between four and six he used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices, forcing the youngster to watch pornographic videos.

The horrendous abuse continued when the child was aged between six and 12 when he continued to indulge in perverted acts, including further rapes.

Burnett was further found guilty of possessing indecent images of children being sexually assaulted when police went to his home in the north-east fishing village to arrest him.

Judge Farquharson called for an in-depth risk assessment report to be prepared under Section 210 of the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995.

Sentence deferred

The Act sets out that an extended sentence may only be imposed if the court considers that the period on licence following release would not be adequate to protect the public from serious harm.

Under a Risk Assessment Order (RAO) the court appoints a specially qualified Risk Assessor to prepare a Risk Assessment Report (RAR).

The RAO allows the accused to be remanded in custody for so long as is necessary until it is established if an order for lifelong restriction is appropriate.

Judge Farquharson said that in Burnett’s case the risk criteria set out in Section 210B of the Act had been met.

Telling Burnett it was very much in his interest to cooperate with the risk assessment, she deferred sentence until February 24 next year.