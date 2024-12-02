Man who raped and abused child for 13 years facing long period behind bars

A predatory paedophile who repeatedly raped and sexually abused a child for 13 years is facing the prospect of never being freed from prison.

Alistair Burnett, from Sandhaven near Fraserburgh, was convicted of subjecting the youngster to sickening sexual abuse, including repeated rapes.

Much of his abuse is too disturbing to report in detail.

When he appeared for sentence at the High Court in Livingston via a video link from prison Judge Jane Farquharson said a criminal justice report about the accused had given her “cause for concern”.

She said: “Clearly I had in mind a lengthy period of imprisonment and I asked for a risk assessment with a view to imposing an extended sentence.

“However the risk is not assessed as being manageable in the community, so there is a significant risk he poses and continues to pose until his needs are met.”

13 years of torment for victim

Burnett, 33, was convicted of abusing the youngster in Aberdeenshire, between 2008 and 2021.

When the child was aged between four and six he used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices, forcing the youngster to watch pornographic videos.

The horrendous abuse continued when the child was aged between six and 12 when he continued to indulge in perverted acts, including further rapes.

Burnett was further found guilty of possessing indecent images of children being sexually assaulted when police went to his home in the north-east fishing village to arrest him.

Judge Farquharson called for an in-depth risk assessment report to be prepared under Section 210 of the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995.

Sentence deferred

The Act sets out that an extended sentence may only be imposed if the court considers that the period on licence following release would not be adequate to protect the public from serious harm.

Under a Risk Assessment Order (RAO) the court appoints a specially qualified Risk Assessor to prepare a Risk Assessment Report (RAR).

The RAO allows the accused to be remanded in custody for so long as is necessary until it is established if an order for lifelong restriction is appropriate.

Judge Farquharson said that in Burnett’s case the risk criteria set out in Section 210B of the Act had been met.

Telling Burnett it was very much in his interest to cooperate with the risk assessment, she deferred sentence until February 24 next year.