Man who told bouncer he would ‘murder’ his kids found with kitchen knife moments later

A man threatened to “murder” the children of an Aberdeen nightclub bouncer moments before police found a kitchen knife in his pocket.

Kevin Goffin – who once had a racist public meltdown in a cafe when his meal came without coleslaw – asked the doorman if he “knew who he was” and flew into a rage when the bouncer said he didn’t.

The 43-year-old appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted uttering the vile threats to the man outside Nox nightclub.

When the police arrived on the scene, they found Goffin acting aggressively and, upon searching him, found a kitchen knife in his pocket.

Last year, Goffin made the news when he flew into a rage and demanded an employee of a city cafe “go back to her own country” after discovering his meal came without coleslaw.

Accused repeated threats to kill

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that at around 1.45am on March 4 last year, the doorman and his colleague were standing just outside the door of Nox on Justice Mill Lane when Goffin approached them.

As Goffin got to the door, he approached the complainer to ask if he knew who he was.

On being advised no, Goffin then became angry and started making threats to the bouncer, stating that he would kill him and his children.

He kept repeating the same threat again and again.

Upon hearing the threat to kill, the man’s colleague tried to intervene, but Goffin ignored him and slapped the first doorman to the face.

A scuffle ensued, during which Goffin made further threats to kill the bouncer and murder his children.

Goffin continued to make threats and stated that he wanted the police contacted so he could personally deal with them.

Police officers arrived and Goffin’s aggressive behaviour continued.

As they informed Goffin that he would be searched he became obstructive, and officers subsequently found the kitchen knife.

As Goffin was led away to a police van he continued to kick one of the officers in the shin and was warned to stop.

He then attempted to headbutt the constable and continued to kick out, so leg restraints were applied. Goffin was then taken to Kittybrewster Police Station.

Guilty of assaulting Nox bouncer in Aberdeen

In the dock, Goffin pleaded guilty to one charge of assault on the nightclub bouncer and one assault on the police officer.

He also admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and of being in possession of a knife.

Representing Goffin, defence solicitor John Hardie began by describing his client’s actions on that night as an “awful piece of conduct”, adding: “He knows that.”

“Mr Goffin regrets all of it and apologises for it,” the solicitor said.

“He has lifelong mental health problems and is described as having complex mental health needs.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Goffin that he had a “disgraceful” record of offending, which had resulted in him being jailed on “a number of occasions”.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that if I was so inclined I could send you to custody today – the only thing that stops me is that this assault did not result in any injury,” the sheriff told him.

“But having a knife on you is a very serious charge.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Mann made Goffin, of Langstane Place, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work.

He also made Goffin subject to an electronic tag for nine months.

