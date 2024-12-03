Woman charged over break-ins in Aberdeen city centre and Rosemount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman charged over break-ins in Aberdeen city centre and Rosemount

The thefts happened between October 11 and December 1.

By Ross Hempseed
Rosemount Place. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Rosemount Place. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A woman has been charged following a series of break-ins across Aberdeen during a seven-week period.

The break-ins occurred between October 11 and December 1 within the city centre and around Rosemount.

It is understood that the break-ins occurred at businesses where a variety of items were taken including alcohol and money.

Following an investigation by police into what happened, a woman was arrested on December 2.

The 42-year-old woman has been charged in connection with three incidents of theft by housebreaking, two attempted housebreakings and a further theft.

She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, December 24.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

DS Erika Griffiths said: “Attempted housebreaking and housebreaking causes misery in our communities and it is important for householders and business owners to make sure their homes and premises are secure.

“Our advice is to keep buildings locked at all times and not to leave valuables where they can be seen, including cash.

“High-value items can be marked with a UV marker pen or security DNA marking kit which can help when it comes to recovering stolen property.

“Anyone who sees anything suspicious should call 101, or 999 if it is an emergency. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”