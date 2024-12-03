Woman charged over break-ins in Aberdeen city centre and Rosemount

A woman has been charged following a series of break-ins across Aberdeen during a seven-week period.

The break-ins occurred between October 11 and December 1 within the city centre and around Rosemount.

It is understood that the break-ins occurred at businesses where a variety of items were taken including alcohol and money.

Following an investigation by police into what happened, a woman was arrested on December 2.

The 42-year-old woman has been charged in connection with three incidents of theft by housebreaking, two attempted housebreakings and a further theft.

She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, December 24.

DS Erika Griffiths said: “Attempted housebreaking and housebreaking causes misery in our communities and it is important for householders and business owners to make sure their homes and premises are secure.

“Our advice is to keep buildings locked at all times and not to leave valuables where they can be seen, including cash.

“High-value items can be marked with a UV marker pen or security DNA marking kit which can help when it comes to recovering stolen property.

“Anyone who sees anything suspicious should call 101, or 999 if it is an emergency. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”