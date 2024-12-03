‘Fat Oompa-Loompas’: Drunk man assaulted and abused police after Union Street arrest

A man used vile xenophobic slurs towards a police officer, telling him he “didn’t like being near Polish people” and that Donald Trump “had a good idea” in building a wall to keep out migrants.

Francis McPhee also made violent threats to kill police officers when they arrested him on Union Street in Aberdeen even though it was the 35-year-old who had called them.

Clearly intoxicated, McPhee then lashed out with his fists and feet before letting forth a volley of abuse towards officers – calling them “prostitutes and “fat Oompa-Loompas”.

McPhee then focused his abuse on one constable, who he told to go back to his own country, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

He added that former president Donald Trump had a good idea in building a wall between the US and Mexico.

Described as having “a bad record” of offending, McPhee was jailed in 2022 for assaulting his then-partner with a baseball bat.

‘I’m going to kill you’

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that at around 8.30am on November 8 this year, McPhee called 999 and requested that the police attend McDonald’s on Union Street.

Officers arrived but could not locate McPhee, however were told by members of the public he had been seen shouting incoherently.

When they found McPhee he was heavily intoxicated in the street.

It was soon discovered that McPhee was in breach of an order to remain within his home address at night.

As they placed him under arrest, McPhee immediately became aggressive, telling the officers “I’m going to f****** come for you” and then flailed his arms striking one of them.

He then attempted a headbutt but missed and struck out at the same officer with his fist, hitting him on the body.

As McPhee attempted to headbutt another officer they got him to the ground and restrained him but he again kicked out.

Lifting him into the police van, unleashed a volley of abuse, branding officers “little prostitutes”, “mongos” and “fat Oompa-Loompas”.

He then told the officers “I’m going to kill you”, adding: “My family will f****** kill”.

Racist abuse in cell

McPhee was taken to a custody cell within Kittybrewster Police Station where he then attempted to kick another officer to the head and called her a “whore”.

The abuse continued as McPhee turned his attention to one officer, telling him “get back to your country” and “I don’t like Polish people near me”.

The abuse ended by McPhee announcing to the officer that “Trump had a good idea to build a wall”.

In the dock, McPhee pleaded guilty to two counts of assaults on police officers and one charge of breaching a restriction order.

He also admitted one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, which was aggravated by prejudice relating to race, colour or nationality.

‘No excuse for this behaviour’

Defence solicitor Andrew Ormiston told the court that he was aware his client had a bad record and that a custodial sentence “would be at the forefront of the court’s mind”.

“He has very little recollection of the incident, he had taken alcohol, and he had an injury to his head at the time,” the solicitor said.

“Mr McPhee is an individual who struggles to control his emotions – he also knows his offending behaviour is closely linked to alcohol.”

Mr Ormiston also pointed out that McPhee was already subject to community orders and that he believed that his client should be given the opportunity to prove he can comply.

Sheriff Rhona Wark told McPhee the events described by the Crown were “utterly disgraceful”.

She said: “There’s no excuse for this behaviour under any circumstances – and it’s no excuse that you have taken drink.

“But I’m willing to give you the chance to show that you can comply with these orders.

“However, be under no illusions that this is as an alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Wark made McPhee subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

She also made McPhee, of Elmbank Road, Aberdeen, subject to an electronic tag for six months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.