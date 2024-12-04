Exclusive video: Moment Elgin train ploughs into pick-up truck at Highland level crossing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Exclusive video: Moment Elgin train ploughs into pick-up truck at Highland level crossing

Ivan Nicol passed through the crossing gates, ignoring red flashing lights and a warning siren, and the two-carriage train smashed into him.

The train was travelling at 68mph when it hit Ivan Nicol's pick-up truck. Image: Crown Office
By Jenni Gee

This is the frightening moment a pick-up truck ignored warning signals and drove straight into the path of an Inverness-bound train.

The video – which The Press and Journal exclusively obtained from the Crown Office – shows Ivan Nicol passing through the crossing gates and colliding with the two-carriage train from Elgin.

The train’s driver, Pauline Smith, said she was travelling at around 68mph when she spotted Nicol’s pick-up truck emerging onto the track at the Lower Cullernie crossing, near Allanfearn.

The shocking footage, which was taken from the train cab, shows Ms Smith had less than two seconds to react before the impact.

Miraculously, no one was injured in the resulting crash on January 31 last year.

Nicol, of Drumduan Park, Forres, was found guilty of dangerous driving after a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court and he was fined £1,040. He was also banned from driving for a year, after which he must sit and pass an extended driving test.

Ivan Nicol was found guilty of dangerous driving. Image DC Thomson

In evidence led by fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn, Ms Smith said: “I was worried we were going to end up derailing”.

She said: “Everything seemed clear, it wasn’t until I was just about on the crossing that the car came out.”

Ms Smith described how Nicol’s vehicle “just drove straight out” into her path at the user-operated crossing.

The Lower Cullernie level crossing between Inverness and Nairn is operated mantually.

She said: “I threw the brake on into emergency and I was trying to get to the horn.

“I went for the emergency button, I was worried we were going to end up derailing.

“It felt like a it was a couple of seconds between hitting the brake and hitting the car.”

Safety protocols for train drivers states they should leave the cab before impact, but Ms Smith said: “There was no time.”

Finding Nicol guilty of dangerous driving, Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said: “You drove your car over a railway track just as a train was coming.

“That is a very clear example of what it is to drive dangerously.”