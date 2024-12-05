Aberdeen woman who duped doctors into writing pain pill prescriptions avoids jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen woman who duped doctors into writing pain pill prescriptions avoids jail

It was stated that Roseann Reid, 50, became addicted to the pain meds following two surgeries.

By David McPhee
Roseann Reid managed to get pain medication from doctors' surgeries and pharmacies through fraud. Image: DC Thomson.

A woman who tricked doctors into believing she was other patients in a scam get her hands on strong pain medication has avoided a prison sentence.

Roseann Reid deceived health professionals at a series of doctors’ practices across the north-east by assuming the identities of two women to fraudulently obtain their prescriptions for naproxen and dihydrocodeine.

The 50-year-old even went to a number of different pharmacies across Grampian to collect the drugs in a swindle that lasted more than two years.

Aberdeen Sheriff Cout heard that Reid managed to obtain pain pill prescriptions from doctors in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Banchory and Huntly.

The fraud even took Reid as far afield as Angus, where she got hold of drugs from a surgery in Montrose.

Patient never received her prescription

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court at a previous hearing that one of the victims, a diabetes sufferer, knew Reid personally and at around the beginning of May 2021 she was further prescribed dihydrocodeine and naproxen.

The drugs were to be delivered to her local pharmacy, but the woman never received the text to say the drugs were ready for collection.

“She contacted the prescription line to reorder, which she did,” Ms Stewart said.

“On May 19 the accused attended Boots Pharmacy, Inverurie, and requested the prescription of the complainer, confirming the name and home address and correct contact details.

“The accused was given the prescription and left.

“When the complainer attended to pick up her prescription she was told that someone had collected it prior to her arrival.”

Reid was able to do this on numerous occasions before the pharmacy raised the alarm with the woman’s GP.

Accused claimed she had kidney stones

The fiscal depute told the court that Reid was also attending at various health centres, using the name of another woman, and claiming to have stomach pain and kidney stones.

She stated that she had a previous prescription for naproxen and told them that she had been prescribed 60 tablets of dihydrocodeine.

Reid managed to do this on 10 different occasions at doctors’ surgeries in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Banchory, Pitmedden, Huntly and Montrose.

In the dock, Reid pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulently obtaining medication from pharmacies in the north-east.

She also admitted a further charge of carrying out a fraudulent scheme by providing false details to obtain drugs from the doctors’ surgeries.

Legal prescription was ‘origin’ of addiction

Defence solicitor Emma Stewart told the court that her client had received two operations, following which she had been prescribed naproxen and dihydrocodeine.

“Ms Reid quickly became addicted to these medications,” the solicitor said.

“Her addiction became so strong that she behaved in the manner libelled and began pretending to be other people to obtain the drugs.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Reid that she was aware that the “origin” of her addiction to the medications stemmed from when she had been first legally prescribed them.

“These offences do meet the custodial sentence threshold, there’s no doubt about that,” she said.

“But I do believe there are alternatives to a custodial sentence in your case.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston made Reid, of Hoy Place, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered her to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

