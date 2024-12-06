Shetland man denies knife murder of Canadian girlfriend

A man is to stand trial charged with the murder of his partner in Shetland.

Aren Pearson, 40, is accused of killing Claire Leveque – before allegedly telling one of her relatives that she was in “good health”.

The crime is said to have occurred at a garage linked to a property in Sandness in Shetland on February 11 2024.

The murder charge states he repeatedly struck Miss Leveque – originally from Canada – on the head, neck and body with a knife or knives.

Accused denies charges

The 24-year-old is also said to have suffered blunt force trauma by means unknown.

Prosecutors further claim Pearson compressed his partner’s neck as well as submerged her head and body in water.

It is said Miss Leveque was left so severely hurt that she passed away there.

Pearson faces a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

It is claimed after the alleged killing he sent messages to Claire’s dad Clint Leveque and Arran Jack that he was going to give Miss Leveque cash and a plane ticket.

He is said to have told Mr Leveque that she “was in good health” and that he had booked flights for her return to Canada.

A further charge claims he drove a vehicle into the sea and that he also injured himself in front of his mother.

Pearson faces a number of other allegations.

These include an accusation that he was repeatedly threatening and abusive to Miss Leveque between October 21 2023 and the day of the alleged murder.

He is also said to have assaulted her to her injury.

Trial set for October 2025

The case called for a hearing today before judge Lord Mulholland at the High Court in Glasgow.

Pearson’s KC Iain Paterson said: “He is pleading not guilty to all the charges on the indictment.”

Both Mr Paterson and prosecutor Margaret Barron said a “quite extensive” joint minute of agreed evidence is being discussed prior to the trial.

A trial – which will be before judge Lord Arthurson – was fixed and is scheduled to start in October next year in Edinburgh.

The case could last around eight days.