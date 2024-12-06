Shetland man denies knife murder of Canadian girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Shetland man denies knife murder of Canadian girlfriend

Aren Pearson, 40, is accused of killing Claire Leveque in Sandness and trying to cover up the crime.

By Grant McCabe
Claire Leveque
Claire Leveque was found dead in Sandness in Shetland in February. Image: Facebook.

A man is to stand trial charged with the murder of his partner in Shetland.

Aren Pearson, 40, is accused of killing Claire Leveque – before allegedly telling one of her relatives that she was in “good health”.

The crime is said to have occurred at a garage linked to a property in Sandness in Shetland on February 11 2024.

The murder charge states he repeatedly struck Miss Leveque – originally from Canada – on the head, neck and body with a knife or knives.

Accused denies charges

The 24-year-old is also said to have suffered blunt force trauma by means unknown.

Prosecutors further claim Pearson compressed his partner’s neck as well as submerged her head and body in water.

It is said Miss Leveque was left so severely hurt that she passed away there.

Pearson faces a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

It is claimed after the alleged killing he sent messages to Claire’s dad Clint Leveque and Arran Jack that he was going to give Miss Leveque cash and a plane ticket.

He is said to have told Mr Leveque that she “was in good health” and that he had booked flights for her return to Canada.

Police and forensics experts in Sandness. Image: Dave Donaldson.

A further charge claims he drove a vehicle into the sea and that he also injured himself in front of his mother.

Pearson faces a number of other allegations.

These include an accusation that he was repeatedly threatening and abusive to Miss Leveque between October 21 2023 and the day of the alleged murder.

He is also said to have assaulted her to her injury.

Trial set for October 2025

The case called for a hearing today before judge Lord Mulholland at the High Court in Glasgow.

Pearson’s KC Iain Paterson said: “He is pleading not guilty to all the charges on the indictment.”

Both Mr Paterson and prosecutor Margaret Barron said a “quite extensive” joint minute of agreed evidence is being discussed prior to the trial.

A trial – which will be before judge Lord Arthurson – was fixed and is scheduled to start in October next year in Edinburgh.

The case could last around eight days.