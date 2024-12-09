‘Besties’ attacked woman outside Aberdeen pub after getting drunk at cocktail-making class

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

‘Besties’ attacked woman outside Aberdeen pub after getting drunk at cocktail-making class

Abbie Donald, 24, and Kelsey Wyllie, 22, broke their victim's finger during the late-night brawl in the car park of Murdos Bar.

By David McPhee
Abbie Duncan, 24, and Kelsey Wyllie, 22, admitted getting involved in a fight in the car park of Murdos Bar. Image: Facebook.
Two best friends have avoided a prison sentence after they got drunk at a cocktail-making class before getting involved in a brawl outside an Aberdeen pub.

Abbie Donald, 24, and Kelsey Wyllie, 22, – who described each other as “besties” – appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where they admitted assaulting a 47-year-old woman in the car park of Murdos Bar in the Cornhill area of the city.

The assault – which took place at around 1am – saw Donald become involved in the disturbance, with Wyllie jumping in to help her friend.

The woman they attacked suffered a broken finger as a result of the incident.

Murdos Bar in aberdeen
The fight happened outside Murdos Bar.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that a fight had broken out between a group of people in the car park outside the pub on September 5 2021.

He said a number of people were involved in the disturbance, with Donald spotting a woman who she knew previously.

Attack outside Murdos Bar in Aberdeen

Somehow the pair ended up in an altercation, with Donald seen repeatedly punching and kicking her victim.

As the woman seemed to get the better of Donald, Wyllie got involved and the pair overpowered the woman, raining down blows upon her.

In the dock, Donald and Wyllie pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to severe injury.

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that his client did not dispute that she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the assault.

“She had been in town at a cocktail-making event and then they ended up in their local,” he said.

“It is correct to state that there was an incident outside and my client accepts that she then went over to see what was going on and saw people fighting.

“She and the complainer are involved in exchanging punches and the second named accused tried to intervene.”

‘Regret and remorse’

Wyllie’s solicitor, Paul Barnett, told the court that his client had no previous convictions for violence on her record and had been in no trouble since this incident.

“They had been out celebrating their friend’s birthday, alcohol had been taken and Ms Wyllie readily accepts her recollection of events is less than perfect,” Mr Barnett said.

“There was an altercation, she saw her friend on the ground and being assaulted.

“She was then grabbed by the throat and she retaliated by kicking and punching the complainer in her defence.

“Ms Wyllie knows these actions were unacceptable and she massively regrets her involvement – she is not someone who is ever looking for trouble at all.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told the pair that she had taken into account that they had shown “considerable regret and remorse” for “getting caught up in this when you were significantly under the influence”.

“This incident had the potential to cause great injury to the complainer,” she added.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston made Donald, of Aberdeen, and Wyllie, of Clifton Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order and ordered each of them to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.

