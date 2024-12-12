Huntly joiner jailed after brutal homophobic assault on couple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Huntly joiner jailed after brutal homophobic assault on couple

Daniel Bowie, 36, also spat blood and saliva into the face and mouth of a female police officer, resulting in his having to endure 24 weeks of blood tests.  

By David McPhee
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A joiner who downed a bottle of whisky before carrying out a homophobic assault on a couple has been jailed for more than two years.

Daniel Bowie appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted viciously assaulting the women by punching and headbutting them while screaming homophobic obscenities.

The 36-year-old then turned on a neighbour who tried to calm things down by trying to gouge his eye out.

Upon being arrested, Bowie spat blood and saliva into the face of a female police officer, resulting in her having to endure 24 weeks of blood tests.

Jailing him, Sheriff Philip Mann described Bowie’s offending as “nasty and disgusting”.

Headbutted woman in face

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that during the evening of May 13 last year, Bowie’s then partner had invited two friends to her home where they enjoyed some drinks.

At around 7.30pm, Bowie returned to the property in Oldmeldrum intoxicated where he began to look for more alcohol to drink before being told to leave by his partner.

Whilst within the living room, Bowie uttered a homophobic slur towards his girlfriend’s two guests.

Without warning, he then lunged at one of the women and headbutted her twice to the face.

Bowie then punched the woman once before pinning her against a wall by her neck.

As her partner attempted to intervene, Bowie then struck her in the face too.

His partner ran outside and called 999.

Hearing a disturbance, a neighbour came outside and spoke to Bowie’s partner, who said: “He’s in there hitting them”.

Homophobic slurs

The neighbour entered the property and tried to calm Bowie down by taking him outside.

At this point, Bowie then tried to gouge the man’s eye out and scratched him on the face and neck before breaking free and approaching the first woman once more.

Bowie then pushed his head against the woman’s, grabbing hold of her and shoving her to the ground.

He then spat on the woman and called her a “f****t”.

The two women then managed to lock themselves within the property as they waited for the police to arrive.

“Police attended and found the accused lying on the ground outside the locus in an intoxicated state,” Ms Petersen said.

“The accused was observed to be bleeding from his nose which had caused blood to go into his mouth.

“Whilst escorting the accused to the police vehicle the accused collected spittle and blood in his mouth and spat at a police constable.

“The spittle and blood landed on her face and some went into her mouth.

“The accused was subsequently cautioned and charged with assault and replied: ‘She assaulted me, has she got a bruise on her, f****** get with it f****t, you’re a f****** f****t’.”

Bowie’s victims were left with superficial injuries.

The police constable who he spat on had to receive emergency vaccinations and blood tests for the next 24 weeks.

In the dock, Bowie pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and one charge of assault against a police officer.

‘Nasty and disgusting’

Defence solicitor Iain McGregor told the court that his client is “all too aware” that this matter could result in a custodial sentence.

“His memory of the events of that night are not great, to say the least – he consumed an entire bottle of whisky and then continued drinking.

“He does express genuine remorse, and he is someone who has struggled with an alcohol problem – this was one of those instances where he had fallen off the wagon.”

Sheriff Mann described Bowie’s offences against all his victims as “nasty and disgusting”.

“I have given careful consideration as to what sentence to impose in this case,” he told him.

“I regret to say that I have come to the view that only a custodial sentence is appropriate for this offending.”

Sheriff Man jailed Bowie, of Drum Blade, Huntly, to a total of 26 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 