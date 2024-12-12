Aberdeen man torched former brother-in-law’s home in bitter family feud

A bitter family feud ended in a man’s home being doused in petrol and set on fire.

Blair Anderson, from Aberdeen, admitted targeting his former brother-in-law’s property on Dundee’s Strathern Road while he was inside the address.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Anderson set fire to the front door and vestibule, years after threatening the man with violence in a dispute over a separation agreement.

Anderson narrowly escaped a prison sentence and was ordered to perform unpaid work after admitting two charges.

The court heard how the victim was in his kitchen of the detached property on November 23 2017 just before 1pm when he heard a noise at the letterbox.

He looked out the window and saw Anderson, 48, walking away from the front door.

Prosecutor Rachel Wallace said: “The witness had thought the accused had placed something through his letterbox so he went into the hallway.

“He could immediately hear what sounded like flames and observed flames through the glass door.

“He used a hose to extinguish the fire before contacting the police and fire services.”

A green, five-litre petrol can was found on its side at the front door and Anderson was identified as the man responsible.

First offender

Anderson also admitted behaving abusively towards the same man between August and October 2012.

Ms Wallace said he turned up at an address on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry and told the man he would “splatter him all over the walls” and asked why he had not signed a separation agreement.

The incident was never reported to the police until the fireraising happened years later.

First offender Anderson, of Stoneywood Brae in Aberdeen, returned to the dock for sentencing after the preparation of a social work report.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “I can tell you quite frankly, had you been in trouble with the courts before and currently without employment and tenancy then you would most likely be going to custody today.

“The fact you have been able to remain offence-free is a significant feature in considering what risk you present to your former brother-in-law and the public at large.”

Anderson was ordered to perform 240 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.