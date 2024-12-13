Nairn man avoids ban after being found slumped in driver’s seat with bottle of vodka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn man avoids ban after being found slumped in driver’s seat with bottle of vodka

Mark Green pled guilty to an amended charge of being drunk in charge of a vehicle at the Findhorn Foundation.

By Joanne Warnock
Mark Green appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
A Nairn man has avoided a driving ban after being found drunk inside a parked car.

Mark Green was spotted slumped next to an empty bottle of vodka inside his grey Volkswagen Golf parked within the Findhorn Foundation on the evening of July 31 this year.

The 43-year-old was at first thought to be having a medical emergency so a member of the public raised the alarm and rang for help.

The court heard how Green had first been seen by the witness during the day, but upon spotting him still there “hours later” became concerned for his welfare.

Drunk at driver’s seat

The court heard Green was sitting in the driver’s seat and was giving off a “strong smell of alcohol”.

The witness went to speak to him and took away his car keys because he looked drunk, the court was told.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said both police and paramedics attended, adding: “He was showing clear signs of being under the influence.

“An empty bottle of vodka was found on the passenger seat. He was checked by the paramedics, but no medical intervention was needed.

“He was taken to the police station for further procedures, and he gave a positive alcohol breath test reading of 117 micrograms at 1905 hours.”

Drunk in charge of car

Green pled guilty to an amended charge of being drunk in charge of a vehicle, rather than drink-driving at West Whins, Forres.

Green’s defence agent Marc Dickson told the court the case had called previously before Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov, earlier this month.

She requested a letter from Green’s employer regarding his employment status should he be banned.

The court heard Sheriff Pasportnikov had wanted to “balance the public interest with Green’s interests”.

Needs car for work

Mr Dickon said his client worked as a travelling salesman for a glazing company and needed to travel around Caithness and Aberdeenshire.

He argued that Green had two children to support financially and said after Green’s retail business had failed during the pandemic, he was now solely reliant on his current job.

The court was also told Green had been the victim of a road traffic collision and had suffered a broken back as a result.

Alcohol issues

“This led to him developing depression,” Mr Dickson went on. “And alcohol became problematic for him.

“He is trying to rehabilitate. When he was found in the Findhorn Foundation, he was parked outside a domestic house. It was fairly secluded, and he had been parked there for some time.

“He took the decision to sleep in his car and pled guilty before his trial date.”

He asked that the court could impose penalty points rather than a driving disqualification.

Sheriff David Harvie said he could deal with it by way of penalty points and imposed 10 points on Green’s licence as a direct alternative to a ban.

Green, of Mossside Road, Nairn, was also fined £680 and ordered to repay it at £100 per month.