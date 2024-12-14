Elgin teen given supervision order after his own mother reported drug use to police

An Elgin teenager whose mother called the police to report him for taking drugs has been placed under supervision.

Michal Szulikowski had been staying at his mother’s house before his arrest but has since been kicked out and is living independently.

The 18-year-old pled guilty to having LSD and MDMA in his possession and of causing a disturbance at his family home on the night of May 31 this year.

The court was told Szulikowski’s mother and partner had returned to the house in Lossiemouth at around 8pm after finishing work.

Drug search

They suspected he was under the influence of drugs and began searching his room “for his own safety”, depute fiscal Karen Poke said.

“She removed items from the room, but he followed her and asked for his drugs back,” she said.

“His mother told him to leave the house and asked her partner to help remove him.

“They eventually got him to leave, but he remained in the back garden.

“He was shouting for them to give his drugs back.”

Tough love

Szulikowski then began to bang on the door and windows prompting his mother to dial 999 for help.

“Police officers arrived just before 9.30pm,” Ms Poke continued. “And they found the accused in the back garden unsteady on his feet and with a residue on his face.

“His mother gave police a small bag which contained powder, before they charged him with threatening and abusive behaviour. He made no reply.”

Szulikowski’s mother then allowed officers to search her son’s bedroom more thoroughly where a strip of paper was found, which was confirmed to be LSD.

Clean record

Szulikowski’s defence solicitor Megan Lee said her client had no other outstanding matters and no previous convictions.

He said: “The report details he was not in a good place at the time, he was suffering from poor mental health and had turned to substance abuse.

“The greatest consequence was he was removed from the family home and is now living on his own at the age of 18.

“He has found himself staying in temporary housing and has been attending his GP for help.”

Deal with issues

Sheriff David Harvie said he took into account Szulikowski’s young age and that he had not come before the court before.

He said: “I also take into account the circumstances and the steps you have taken since the incident.”

Sheriff Harvie placed Szulikowski under supervision of the Social Work Department for one year and said: “The idea being that you are supported with your efforts to deal with the underlying issues.”

Szulikowski asked the sheriff to elaborate, he replied: “You will be under supervision for one year.”