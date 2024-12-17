Insch man avoids jail after ignoring ASBO banning him from drinking in public

A man breached an ASBO banning him from being drunk and disorderly in Aberdeenshire when he was caught carrying a knife in Insch.

Christopher Ettles, 38, was given the Anti-Social Behaviour Order in 2021 at Banff Sheriff Court.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Ettles admitted breaching the order by going into Insch’s Commercial Hotel when drunk and then acting in an alarming manner on July 5 last year.

Ettles also admitted then going to the nearby Co-op, where he tried to get someone else to get alcohol for him before buying some biscuits and leaving.

Drunk and disorderly

Outside the shop, the court heard he approached a woman, who was left visibly upset by the encounter and shouted a sexual remark at another woman in the car park as she tried to help.

Ettles was also found to be carrying a knife when police arrived and searched him.

Fiscal depute Emma Paterson told the court Ettles was banned from entering or attempting to enter any licensed premises in Aberdeenshire.

She said: “He is banned from being drunk or otherwise intoxicated and disorderly in public within Aberdeenshire.

“From physically or verbally abusing, intimidating, threatening, harassing or otherwise conducting himself in a manner likely to cause alarm or distress to any individual in Aberdeenshire.”

Breach of ASBO

She then went on to say Ettles had gone to the Commercial Hotel in Insch on July 5 at 8pm and had ordered a pint.

“After being served, Ettles began walking about the bar, pestering the other clients, grabbing pool cues off them,” Ms Paterson continued.

“A staff member told the accused to leave or she would call the police as he became increasingly disruptive.

“Accused left via the rear door of the pub, before re-entering via the front door.

“Accused appeared intoxicated and attempted to hide from the staff member who escorted him from the premises.”

Ettles then went to RS McColl’s on the High Street and tried to buy alcohol, but staff were aware of his ASBO and contacted the police.

By 9pm, Ettles had moved onto the Co-op and a shop assistant overheard him asking another customer to buy alcohol for him, the court was told.

The other customer refused and Ettles instead bought a packet of biscuits before leaving.

‘Clearly intoxicated’

A female patron from the Commercial Hotel had also just walked to the car park and saw Ettles talking to a woman “who appeared upset”.

Ms Paterson said: “She said he had been approaching her.

“Ettles then shouted at the other woman ‘Oi, show us your t**s’.”

Police arrived and “observed Ettles shouting, swearing” and being “clearly intoxicated”.

Ms Paterson said: “The accused was searched and found to be in possession of a knife in his left jeans pocket.”

Trying to change

Ettles’ defence solicitor Chris Maitland said his client had been in rehab and was now complying with the order.

On sentencing, Sheriff Philip Mann mentioned Ettles’ issues with alcoholism and said: “The court can do little or nothing to keep you off the drink.

“All the court can do is dish out penalties.

“You have been in custody in the past and you have breached your ASBO – that clearly has not born results.

“It is helpful that you now have been through the rehabilitation program – I am prepared to give you a chance to continue with that rehabilitation.”

Ettles, of Tyrie Gardens, Insch, was placed under supervision for two years and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody, Sheriff Mann warned: “The future is in your own hands.”

Ettles previously received a jail sentence for threatening to kill his neighbour.